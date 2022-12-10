Real Ticks Discarded, Price Mismatch, Minutes Bars Absent - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is the article about - Testing trading strategies on real ticks
You know ... the serious people understand 'trading by EA' as the investing, for example: one year is profitable, the other year is losing, next year was in profit, the other year was in profit ...
But the situation is the following:
That is why the backtesting the EA for 3 or 5 years may be useless (just my opinion).
Tried those and still getting those errors.
Which brokers do you have experience testing with real ticks without any errors?
I tested real tick with Alpari, FX Choice, FXOpen, Metaquote Default and they have errors.
Was it because I tested too far back?
Are real ticks only good for small time span?
Hello,
this issues has something to do with the market data from your broker, at least in Brazil with stocks and futures. I can get complete data only for a small sample, for larger samples the data is not good or they just provide incomplete data, i.e., some column missing.
In forex I've never get this complete data like in Exchanges, only with Alpari-UK, but they are not with us anymore =/
One more thing, with real ticks you will only know how is the behavior of aggressive buyers and sellers from your broker, not the symbol itself since forex is decentralized. Anyway, "every tick" does a good job almost the time....
What is the typical time span for MT5's real ticks.
Is it usually only available the last year?
Do you know of any broker who provide real ticks for the longest time span?
What is the typical time span for MT5's real ticks.
Is it usually only available the last year?
Do you know of any broker who provide real ticks for the longest time span?
In Brazil it's about 1-2 months for futures and a little more for stocks, for incomplete data (only last and volume values) you get about 2-3 years for futures, stocks you can get it too, but quality is worse than futures.
You can try AMPFutures, I know it works, but I don't know the length. I guess Just2Trade works too.
With every tick you get larger time intervals, like 5 years and more.
I just had this problem and I found this thread from google.
I tried deleted many ticks files but it didn't work. Just won't re-download the tick data. I also tried re-installing MT5, it re-donwload the tick data but it doesn't work either.