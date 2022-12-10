Real Ticks Discarded, Price Mismatch, Minutes Bars Absent
I am not sure but I think that something is wrong with the data of this broker ... you can change the broker and make backtesting on "Every tick based on real ticks" just to compare.
It is two clicks on MT5 to open demo account with the other broker - you can look at my Metatrader for example:
I am not sure but I think that something is wrong with the data of this broker ... you can change the broker and make backtesting on "Every tick based on real ticks" just to compare.
It is two clicks on MT5 to open demo account with the other broker - you can look at my Metatrader for example:
I had used
1) Default MT5
2) FX Choice
3) Alpari
All with the same issue.
Which broker would you recommend?
Thanks!
I had used
1) Default MT5
2) FX Choice
3) Alpari
All with the same issue.
Which broker would you recommend?
Thanks!
That is strange ... it seems - your MT5 is not loading the data in correct way. Internet connection?
I have no idea sorry ... I hope - someone here will help ...
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To force loding the data - you may open EURUSD M1 chart, wait ... M5 ... wait (data will be loaded on the chart ... M15 and wait for data loading ... (in case you will backtest EURUSD for example).
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How to check the data?
Right mouse click on Market Watch window - Symbols - Bars - select the symbol and timeframe with data and press Request button (to load the data for this timeframe for selected period of time). Same with Ticks.
After thast - open EURUSD M1 chart, right mouse click and press Refresh.
It is not strict procedure (it is just my idea only as I am doing very similar exercises on MT4 for example and it helps).
Same error on 2 different system.
Internet is good.
It it because I tested too far back into 2010s, 2015s, 2016s and the brokers do not have the tick data so far back?
I right clicked on Market Watch window, symbol and requested tick and bars
and still get the same error.
Is "Every Tick" more accurate than the "Real Tick" since I don't get error?
Tried those and still getting those errors.
Which brokers do you have experience testing with real ticks without any errors?
I tested real tick with Alpari, FX Choice, FXOpen, Metaquote Default and they have errors.
Was it because I tested too far back?
Are real ticks only good for small time span?
Tried those and still getting those errors.
Which brokers do you have experience testing with real ticks without any errors?
I tested real tick with Alpari, FX Choice, FXOpen, Metaquote Default and they have errors.
Was it because I tested too far back?
Are real ticks only good for small time span?
Yes, I think - it may be because you are testing too far back.
Because real ticks are the ticks which are stored in your MT5 from the broker.
1999, 2000 ... this depth is related to the broker (and quality of the data/ticks is related to the broker too).
I am usually testing one year back for example ....
Yes I don't get error within one year.
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MT5:
When I do strategy tester on MT5 using "Every tick based on real ticks"
I get many "Real Ticks Discarded", "Price Mismatch" and "Minutes Bars Absent" errors.
How to fix this?