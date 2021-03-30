how to modify mt4 indicator

New comment
 

hi everyone 

i was wondering if any body can help me. I have an indicator which is basically a regression channel with a deviation of 2.0

i have put it in to meta editor so i can add en extra two line to the indicator that are around 2.6 and if possible remove the centre line.

after many failed attempts its seems i cant figure out how to do it so i need your help please if possible thanks  

 
facelesspro: i cant figure out how to do it so i need your help
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. You have only four choices: We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem. No free help. urgent help.
 
whroeder1:
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. You have only four choices: We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem. No free help. urgent help.

I JUST NEED TO KNOW HOW TO ADD ADDITIONAL LINES TO AN EXISTING INDICATOR (REGRESSION CHANNEL

 

I do not think you can modify the program, because it's very difficult.
However, since there is one which you want on the web, I think it would be better to download it.

http://www.abysse.co.jp/mt4/indicators/Regression_Channel_V2.mq4

 
UnadaJapon:

I do not think you can modify the program, because it's very difficult.
However, since there is one which you want on the web, I think it would be better to download it.

http://www.abysse.co.jp/mt4/indicators/Regression_Channel_V2.mq4


thank you for your reply but unfortunately  i already have this one and its not what im after  the indicator i have is called  ( i-REG )and it is a curved channel

i REG



what i would like to do is make it look like this without having to apply the same indicator twice

i reg 2

 

I give you my i-Regresion Channel which I programed before. How is this?

Files:
i-Regresion_channel.mq4  13 kb
 
UnadaJapon:

I give you my i-Regresion Channel which I programed before. How is this?


!!YES!! thank yo so much that's perfect.  exactly what i was looking for 

[Deleted]  

Hello everybody

I have a discussion the other day with a Forex teacher. I am not a pro but I do have decent knowledge in FX.

She said that, when using Simple Moving Average, the period field is always refering to days, regardless the time frame.

For example if I set period 10 it will take 10 days in D1, 10 days in H1 and so on...

As far as I know if I set 10 in the period field, this will make reference to candlesticks. If I am with H1, then will refer to 10 previous candlesticks of H1 to get the average. And the same if I am using H4, Weekly, etc. I will define the period.

She says that in MT4, periods are always days.

This might be pretty basic but I know I am correct. I know here will be someone who can tell me this.

Thanks in advanced.

 

You are right.
Unless you are using an MTF chart, 10 periods represents 10 hours for 1H chart and 10 days for D1.

I do not understand well, but is there not anything misunderstanding between what the teacher wanted to say and your understanding?

When you see the moving average for 10 days in D1 chart, you need to refer to 10 days (that is, 240 hours) even at 1H.

This is because that is a 24-fold enlargement of D 1.
Is it different from such a story?

[Deleted]  
UnadaJapon:

You are right.
Unless you are using an MTF chart, 10 periods represents 10 hours for 1H chart and 10 days for D1.

I do not understand well, but is there not anything misunderstanding between what the teacher wanted to say and your understanding?

When you see the moving average for 10 days in D1 chart, you need to refer to 10 days (that is, 240 hours) even at 1H.

This is because that is a 24-fold enlargement of D 1.
Is it different from such a story?


Hello


Thank you for the response.

Well, no, she is just saying that always the period (regardless the TF) will be expressed in days. 

 
Demrum: she is just saying that always the period (regardless the TF) will be expressed in days.
  1. "She" doesn't know what she's taking about. Unless you are using a MTF indicator, the period is the number of bars used for the TF of the chart. Just put a 14 period MA on the M1 chart. If it was days, the line would be flat as a D1 14 is the same as a M1 20160
  2. In code it's the number of bars for the TF specified.

    timeframe

    [in]  Timeframe. It can be any of ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration values. 0 means the current chart timeframe.

    ma_period

    [in]  Averaging period for calculation.

    iMA - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference

New comment