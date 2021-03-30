how to modify mt4 indicator
facelesspro: i cant figure out how to do it so i need your help
|Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.
You have only four choices:
|Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.
You have only four choices:
I JUST NEED TO KNOW HOW TO ADD ADDITIONAL LINES TO AN EXISTING INDICATOR (REGRESSION CHANNEL
I do not think you can modify the program, because it's very difficult.
However, since there is one which you want on the web, I think it would be better to download it.
http://www.abysse.co.jp/mt4/indicators/Regression_Channel_V2.mq4
I do not think you can modify the program, because it's very difficult.
However, since there is one which you want on the web, I think it would be better to download it.
http://www.abysse.co.jp/mt4/indicators/Regression_Channel_V2.mq4
thank you for your reply but unfortunately i already have this one and its not what im after the indicator i have is called ( i-REG )and it is a curved channel
what i would like to do is make it look like this without having to apply the same indicator twice
I give you my i-Regresion Channel which I programed before. How is this?
I give you my i-Regresion Channel which I programed before. How is this?
!!YES!! thank yo so much that's perfect. exactly what i was looking for
Hello everybody
I have a discussion the other day with a Forex teacher. I am not a pro but I do have decent knowledge in FX.
She said that, when using Simple Moving Average, the period field is always refering to days, regardless the time frame.
For example if I set period 10 it will take 10 days in D1, 10 days in H1 and so on...
As far as I know if I set 10 in the period field, this will make reference to candlesticks. If I am with H1, then will refer to 10 previous candlesticks of H1 to get the average. And the same if I am using H4, Weekly, etc. I will define the period.
She says that in MT4, periods are always days.
This might be pretty basic but I know I am correct. I know here will be someone who can tell me this.
Thanks in advanced.
You are right.
Unless you are using an MTF chart, 10 periods represents 10 hours for 1H chart and 10 days for D1.
I do not understand well, but is there not anything misunderstanding between what the teacher wanted to say and your understanding?
When you see the moving average for 10 days in D1 chart, you need to refer to 10 days (that is, 240 hours) even at 1H.
This is because that is a 24-fold enlargement of D 1.
Is it different from such a story?
You are right.
Unless you are using an MTF chart, 10 periods represents 10 hours for 1H chart and 10 days for D1.
I do not understand well, but is there not anything misunderstanding between what the teacher wanted to say and your understanding?
When you see the moving average for 10 days in D1 chart, you need to refer to 10 days (that is, 240 hours) even at 1H.
This is because that is a 24-fold enlargement of D 1.
Is it different from such a story?
Hello
Thank you for the response.
Well, no, she is just saying that always the period (regardless the TF) will be expressed in days.
Demrum: she is just saying that always the period (regardless the TF) will be expressed in days.
|
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hi everyone
i was wondering if any body can help me. I have an indicator which is basically a regression channel with a deviation of 2.0
i have put it in to meta editor so i can add en extra two line to the indicator that are around 2.6 and if possible remove the centre line.
after many failed attempts its seems i cant figure out how to do it so i need your help please if possible thanks