Which is more important? Entry or Exit of a position?
both
you mean reverse signal
conditions for buy = close sell
conditions for sell = close buy
right?
The threads on the forum :
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Videos :
- Simple example about entry and exit method for swing traders (D1 timeframe)
- Effective Forex Exit Strategy For Traders
- The Importance of Exit Strategy, part 1
- The Importance of Exit Strategy, part 2
- The Importance of Exit Strategy, part 3
- The Importance of Exit Strategy, part 4 - guidance of great traders
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting in Financial Video February 2014
newdigital, 2014.02.09 10:04
Perfecting Trade Exit Strategies
Trade exit strategies form the part of your trading plan that help your profit management. Buying the correct stock and the correct number of stocks is all to no avail if you do not know when to exit a position. In fact, having a definitive exit strategy is as important as defining your entry.
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Articles :
- Evaluation of Trade Systems - the Effectiveness of Entering, Exiting and Trades in General
- 20 Trade Signals in MQL5
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
newdigital, 2013.05.16 18:39
This is example with bad entry: I opened the trade without iTrend confirmation and most probably - it will get stop loss (it may be about 20 pips in loss):
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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