Which is more important? Entry or Exit of a position?

New comment
 
  • 51% (39)
  • 49% (37)
Total voters: 76
 
For me important.
 
Exit level
 
Or both important
 
Very good entry is where you start your position with profit. Very good exit is where you take out maximum profit. 

However very good exit is quite often very good entry for opposite order. 

Therefore both are important
 
both
 
newdigital:
both
equally? I feel exit has slightly more weight than entry.
 
FinanceEngineer:
Very good entry is where you start your position with profit. Very good exit is where you take out maximum profit. 

However very good exit is quite often very good entry for opposite order. 

Therefore both are important. 

you mean reverse signal

conditions for buy = close sell

conditions for sell = close buy

right? 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting in Financial Video February 2014

newdigital, 2014.02.09 10:04

Perfecting Trade Exit Strategies

Trade exit strategies form the part of your trading plan that help your profit management. Buying the correct stock and the correct number of stocks is all to no avail if you do not know when to exit a position. In fact, having a definitive exit strategy is as important as defining your entry.

==========

Articles :

==========




 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

BRAINWASHING SYSTEM

newdigital, 2013.05.16 18:39

This is example with bad entry: I opened the trade without iTrend confirmation and most probably - it will get stop loss (it may be about 20 pips in loss):

 



123
New comment