increase lot size
isilver:Increase your Account balance.
i am trying to increase the lot size on the signal provider it openes 0.10 lots but on my live accont it opens 0.03 lots and i put the risk level at 95%
is it possible to increase the lot size and how i can do this ???
you mean i have to deposit more cash ???
isilver:You don't have to . . . but it will help you increase your lot size and your risk so you can blow your account even quicker.
you mean i have to deposit more cash ???
you mean i have to deposit more cash ???
isilver:just increase the risk level to 125% or 150% and then see, raptorUK is always giving the notorious answers, i hope some day he stops mis behaving
i am trying to increase the lot size on the signal provider it openes 0.10 lots but on my live accont it opens 0.03 lots and i put the risk level at 95%
is it possible to increase the lot size and how i can do this ???
visale:
just increase the risk level to 125% or 150% and then see, raptorUK is always giving the notorious answers, i hope some day he stops mis behaving
just increase the risk level to 125% or 150% and then see, raptorUK is always giving the notorious answers, i hope some day he stops mis behaving
Which risk level are you talking about ?
The only settings I know for signal is %deposit used, and max value is 95%.
visale:My answer was accurate, which I'm sad to say yours is not, please stop misbehaving
just increase the risk level to 125% or 150% and then see, raptorUK is always giving the notorious answers, i hope some day he stops mis behaving
just increase the risk level to 125% or 150% and then see, raptorUK is always giving the notorious answers, i hope some day he stops mis behaving
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i am trying to increase the lot size on the signal provider it openes 0.10 lots but on my live accont it opens 0.03 lots and i put the risk level at 95%
is it possible to increase the lot size and how i can do this ???