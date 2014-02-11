increase lot size

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i am trying to increase the lot size on the signal provider it openes 0.10 lots  but on my live accont it opens 0.03 lots and i put the risk level at 95%

is it possible to increase the lot size and how i can do this ??? 

 
isilver:

i am trying to increase the lot size on the signal provider it openes 0.10 lots  but on my live accont it opens 0.03 lots and i put the risk level at 95%

is it possible to increase the lot size and how i can do this ??? 

Increase your Account balance.
 
you mean i have to deposit more cash ???
 
isilver:
you mean i have to deposit more cash ???
You don't have to . . . but it will help you increase your lot size and your risk so you can blow your account even quicker.
 
isilver:

i am trying to increase the lot size on the signal provider it openes 0.10 lots  but on my live accont it opens 0.03 lots and i put the risk level at 95%

is it possible to increase the lot size and how i can do this ??? 

just increase the risk level to 125% or 150% and then see, raptorUK is always giving the notorious answers, i hope some day he stops mis behaving
 
visale:
just increase the risk level to 125% or 150% and then see, raptorUK is always giving the notorious answers, i hope some day he stops mis behaving

Which risk level are you talking about ?

The only settings I know for signal is %deposit used, and max value is 95%.

 
visale:
just increase the risk level to 125% or 150% and then see, raptorUK is always giving the notorious answers, i hope some day he stops mis behaving
My answer was accurate, which I'm sad to say yours is not,  please stop misbehaving  
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