Gann is the Man Indicators - page 17

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the astro indicators are not working

 
ummo:
One more Gann indicator, i dont use, if you discovery rights settings please post.

When I compiled I got 100 errors.

 
finster869:
Here is a great indicator that creates gann boxes based upon candles or trading days. Is there a skilled coder out there that can convert it to work based upon calendar days?

It's not working, 175 errors

 
Ram23:

It's not working, 175 errors

Replace the "\" in the code with something else



 
I think no.
 

try this pdf it will explain more about gann squares


https://shepherd-software.com/view_post.php?id=18 



square of 144



sq9

 
Abdullah Alrai:

try this pdf it will explain more about gann squares


https://shepherd-software.com/view_post.php?id=18 






 
Thank bro
 
Ridho Gustan:
Thank bro

welcome bro

 
Abdullah Alrai:

try this pdf it will explain more about gann squares


https://shepherd-software.com/view_post.php?id=18 






good afternoon someone could tell me the parameters to use in this indicator in the various TF thanks
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