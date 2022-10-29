Gann is the Man Indicators - page 18
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Here is a template with the indicator loaded 4 times onto the EUR/USD 1-hour chart. On the left data window, we can see the angles 0, 90, 180, and 270. You can change them to your taste.
Mouse over lines to read angle degree.
Assume you know how to drop the template into your MT4 template folder, otherwise just ask.
HI, where is the "BUMASOFT PLANETARY SQ9" indicators?
Im interested to build EA based on your systems
Hi I don't understand how to set the parameters to center the Gann square on the graph.