Bounce20 method... very good trading system with low Risk/HIGH Reward ratio - page 4
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I played with the 20SMA with good results. Attach also 200SMA for general trend direction. Instead of 5SMA I used 10SMA because 5SMA took me too fast out of the trades. Instead of MACD I used RSI (10) and 10SMA in the same windows. If 10SMA over RSI 10 - sell, if RSI 10 over 10SMA - buy. Don't trade crosses, they are lagging like salaries. Watch the 10 & 20 SMA's for slopes! I use them as indicator to predict sideways.
Cheers Hermes
Hi Hermes,
Would you please guide with chart?
Thank you
I played with the 20SMA with good results. Attach also 200SMA for general trend direction. Instead of 5SMA I used 10SMA because 5SMA took me too fast out of the trades. Instead of MACD I used RSI (10) and 10SMA in the same windows. If 10SMA over RSI 10 - sell, if RSI 10 over 10SMA - buy. Don't trade crosses, they are lagging like salaries. Watch the 10 & 20 SMA's for slopes! I use them as indicator to predict sideways. Cheers Hermes
Hi Hermes,
Would you please guide with chart?
Thank you
Hello, I'm looking for a simple system and found this tread. Looks like the RSI template is easier to "read".
In the below link there is a image that shows how to place a moving average in RSI
http://www.screencast.com/t/YmJkYjdhYTY
Regards