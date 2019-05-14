Trading system template image

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Hi,


I would like to know what is the template from the image below:


Thanks

 
Flávio Soares: I would like to know what is the template from the image below:

A template is a collection of chart settings, indicators, EAs etc. Only you know what you have on your chart.

 
The name reads ToC v0.9 maybe google knows it.
 
Flávio Soares:

Hi,


I would like to know what is the template from the image below:


Thanks

Sure, But do you know the names of template/indicators from the image ?!

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