Trading system template image
Flávio Soares: I would like to know what is the template from the image below:
A template is a collection of chart settings, indicators, EAs etc. Only you know what you have on your chart.
The name reads ToC v0.9 maybe google knows it.
Flávio Soares:
Hi,
I would like to know what is the template from the image below:
Thanks
Sure, But do you know the names of template/indicators from the image ?!
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Hi,
I would like to know what is the template from the image below:
Thanks