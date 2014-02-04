MQL5 Market not shown
- www.metaquotes.net
No. I downloaded it from a link from my Broker. Its a version "developed" for Mac, so its running with X11/Wineskin.
The MT5 for Windows from this Broker shows the Market. What else could that cause?
I have installed MT5 (Build 880) on my Mac, but the MQL5 Market isn't shown, although I'm logged in with my MQL5 Data and MQL5.community is activated.
Does anybody have an advice?
Thanks in advance!
I have Mac but I do not have MT5 on it sorry so I can not check
I used forum search and found this post of 2 years ago :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 on Mac OS X Lion - Wine
FinGeR, 2012.04.02 18:03
Noticed if you work longer with MT5 on Wine(Mac).
- Is MT5 client and strategy tester unstable. (Crashes)
- The MT5 market and news tabs will not work.
But work with Parallels Desktop for Mac, very good and fast! :)
A free alternative to Parallels Desktop would Oracle VM VirtualBox. (without coherence representation)
Ah. Ok Thanks. There is also mentioned that market doesn't work.
Mhm. Either it is blocked through a firewall, although mql5 can login, or some user permissions for some files....
Ah. Ok Thanks. There is also mentioned that market doesn't work.
Mhm. Either it is blocked through a firewall, although mql5 can login, or some user permissions for some files....
Am I invisible ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
angevoyageur, 2014.02.04 13:27Market tab needs IE8 at least to work : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12710
Sorry for that!. Only have seen the answer of newdigtal.
I'll try it later!
Thanks angevoyageur!
Ok. Yes. I'm running Mavericks. Don't I have to install IE for the "virtual system". So Wineskin/X11.
The MT5 is also running on the Wineskin app...
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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I have installed MT5 (Build 880) on my Mac, but the MQL5 Market isn't shown, although I'm logged in with my MQL5 Data and MQL5.community is activated.
Does anybody have an advice?
Thanks in advance!