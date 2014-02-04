MQL5 Market not shown

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I have installed MT5 (Build 880) on my Mac, but the MQL5 Market isn't shown, although I'm logged in with my MQL5 Data and MQL5.community is activated.

 

Does anybody have an advice?

 

Thanks in advance! 

 
Did you install/download it from Metaquotes website from here? because .. if you downloaded installation file from the broker so some brokers may not have this Market ...
MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform is designed to provide online trading / MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.metaquotes.net
MetaTrader 5 is the trading platform designed for the organization of brokerage services in Forex, CFD and Futures, as well as equity markets
 

No. I downloaded it from a link from my Broker. Its a version "developed" for Mac, so its running with X11/Wineskin.

The MT5 for Windows from this Broker shows the Market. What else could that cause? 

 
MT5T:

I have installed MT5 (Build 880) on my Mac, but the MQL5 Market isn't shown, although I'm logged in with my MQL5 Data and MQL5.community is activated.

 

Does anybody have an advice?

 

Thanks in advance! 

Market tab needs IE8 at least to work : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12710
 

I have Mac but I do not have MT5 on it sorry so I can not check

I used forum search and found this post of 2 years ago :

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 on Mac OS X Lion - Wine

FinGeR, 2012.04.02 18:03

Noticed if you work longer with MT5 on Wine(Mac)

  • Is MT5 client and strategy tester unstable. (Crashes) 
  • The MT5 market and news tabs will not work
Too bad.  :( 

But work with Parallels Desktop for Mac, very good and fast!  :) 
A free alternative to Parallels Desktop would Oracle VM VirtualBox. (without coherence representation)


 

Ah. Ok Thanks. There is also mentioned that market doesn't work.

Mhm. Either it is blocked through a firewall, although mql5 can login, or some user permissions for some files....

 
MT5T:

Ah. Ok Thanks. There is also mentioned that market doesn't work.

Mhm. Either it is blocked through a firewall, although mql5 can login, or some user permissions for some files....

Am I invisible ?

 

Sorry for that!. Only have seen the answer of newdigtal.

I'll try it later!

Thanks angevoyageur! 

 

@angevoyageur

Do you have any idea where and how to install IE? 

My MT5 is a .app File which the following package content.

 

 
MT5T:

@angevoyageur

Do you have any idea where and how to install IE? 

My MT5 is a .app File which the following package content.

 

Sorry but I don't have a Mac, so I can't test it.

Try to write to the ServiceDesk.
 

Ok. Yes. I'm running Mavericks. Don't I have to install IE for the "virtual system". So Wineskin/X11.

The MT5 is also running on the Wineskin app... 

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