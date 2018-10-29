Phoenix EA - 2nd Place at Automated Trading Championship! - page 16
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hey guys
just go to this website and see.you wont regret.trust me.every person who struggle to earn money from forex would love this.just give it a try.only 10 minutes of your time needed.you wont be disappointed.thanks
Hi everyone,
Isn't it a MT5 version of the Phoenix EA ?
Anyone reply will be greatly appreciated.
Regards
The old version of the phoenix_ea_v5_6_03 does not work correctly these days, but I have repaired all errors I could find and made it work again errorfree on all accounts
so 4/5 digit no problem
ECN account no problem
I can make prefsettings inside the EA for all currencies
modify errors I fixed it
The only problem I have now is that the old settings are not uptodate at this time and the preffered settings are not all good now.
On DONNA's Community site I'm already trying to find out if it's or if it's not wasted energy to get a new topic there about this free EA. I like to get some people trying to find good settings of this EA. I can do the programming and put new settings in the EA. It is hard for me to be on every forum writing about this EA. My English and typing is not good enough for that..
The version most up to date for me is the version 5_6_03 I modified but the preffered settings in this EA needed to be checked and optimized....
Attachements are all I have now about this EA.
two manuals
The old version 5_6_03
An Indicator is not used in the EA but gives the signals like Phoenix pick up its trades
A modified version that needed new preffered settings for the not good working pairs
Be free to ask me more info if you needed.
Regards,
deVries
Hi Tjipke,
Isn't it a MT5 version of the Phoenix EA ? Or would you mind translating it :)
Anyone reply will be greatly appreciated.
Regards
Thanks to Hendrick Stam for sharing this winning system and expert advisor. This EA (Phoenix 4 Contest) is currently 2nd place at ATC 2006 hosted by MetaQuotes.
Phoenix_4_CONTEST.mq4: running live at ACT 2006.
phoenix_ea_v5_6_03.mq4: the latest version.
Hi Scorpion,
Isn't it a MT5 version of the Phoenix EA ? Or would you mind translating it please :)
Anyone reply will be greatly appreciated.
Regards
Anybody use this EA or does it fail?It only works in championship?
Of course, the people were using this EA by many versions ... but it was many years ago (this thread iwas started 12 years ago).
Phoenix_4_CONTEST - indicator for MetaTrader 4