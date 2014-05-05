Certainly MT5 was far more improved over MT4. But still majority traders are using MT4........ - page 4
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Actually, the only difference I can see today between MT4 and MT5 are business rules, since the kernel and core are now, probably (as this is my opinion), the same.
Ironically there is few Grid EAs in MT 5. How do they do that? Just curious if they has the same performance as their MT 4 version....
I once said mt5 will never replace mt4 and now its starting to be seen.
Really ? Even without talking about the trading sub-system (what you named business rules I think), there is a lot of difference between MT4 and MT5.
I once said mt5 will never replace mt4 and now its starting to be seen.
I think MQ just misjudged the market, so many traders chose MT4 because of its easy to learn and capable mql4 language which enabled them to create, share and modify code to build their trading system. While professional or college taught programmers may see beauty in the complexity of OOP and appreciate the abstract nature of it, traders do not, they see coding as a chore they want to get accomplished with the least amount of fuss as possible so they can focus on their trading. They don't care if the code is pretty or not as long as it works and they dont want to invest in a degree course to learn the language.
I mentioned the anility to share their code because I think that was also important to the success of MT4, when new traders see people sharing MT4 apps and code on the forums they are are attracted to MT4 by that, so I think the move towards taking the language out of the hands of traders and putting it into the hands of professional programmers with the focus on profiting from coding MT4 and MT5 apps could have been another error of judgement. Having said all that I think the new blend of old mql4 with some of the mql5 features is a very good thing for Metatrader users. I hope it is not a temporary measure.