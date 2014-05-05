Certainly MT5 was far more improved over MT4. But still majority traders are using MT4........ - page 2

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song_song:

Mt5 can trade stock but Mt4 can't, right?

And,  Mt5 can run Multi-Currency EA but Mt4 can't, right?

Very good point!!!. MT5 is definitely more adorable than MT4 in my view. However MT5 also have its weakness or some rooms to improve.
 
song_song: Mt5 can trade stock but Mt4 can't, right? And,  Mt5 can run Multi-Currency EA but Mt4 can't, right?

1) That depends on what you mean by Stocks. Does this include CFDs?

2) Both can do multi-currency. Mt5 MC testing is more advanced.

Mt5 would still be an attractive option for someone used to meta-trader and moving from Forex -> Futures/Stocks/Options.

It just suffered from not-being well adopted by anyone .. Forex/Stocks/Futures Exchanges. Imo.

 
mt5 one position makes averaging easier?
 
doshur:
mt5 one position makes averaging easier?
When I first started MT 5, one position rule of MT 5 was something I could not get used quite easily. To be honest, one position rule limits some of hedging strategy for traders. For example, you started with 1.0 lot buy and you want to hedge your 1.0 buy position just in case of future downside large shock. Say you want to put 1.0 lot sell limit or sell stop below 100 pips of your buy position. If price hit 100 pips below, then the 1.0 lot buy position will be closed by opening 1.0 sell position and the loss will be realized immediately. However in MT 4, you might control your risk better by closing your buy and sell position different timing and different price level. So this is a littlie disappointment for me with MT 5.
 
FinanceEngineer:
When I first started MT 5, one position rule of MT 5 was something I could not get used quite easily. To be honest, one position rule limits some of hedging strategy for traders. For example, you started with 1.0 lot buy and you want to hedge your 1.0 buy position just in case of future downside large shock. Say you want to put 1.0 lot sell limit or sell stop below 100 pips of your buy position. If price hit 100 pips below, then the 1.0 lot buy position will be closed by opening 1.0 sell position and the loss will be realized immediately. However in MT 4, you might control your risk better by closing your buy and sell position different timing and different price level. So this is a littlie disappointment for me with MT 5.
And what is the difference ? Do you think if your loss is not "realized immediately" it's not a loss ?
 
angevoyageur:
And what is the difference ? Do you think if your loss is not "realized immediately" it's not a loss ?
No,  holding and loss is a big difference.  Price is always move up and down. If you can hold both buy and sell position, you can make your loss more mild by playing with range. In some case you can even make a profit in this situation. For example, after sell limit is hit, say price go down another 100 pips. Because you believe that is turning point, say that you realize profit of your sell position. Say your prediction was right and if price go up again toward your open price of buy. Even if price only goes near your buy open price, you can actually make profits. The difference comes from better management of draw down here and you only have to predict short term. However with 1 position rule, just loss is loss. You can't play on range. Regards.
 
FinanceEngineer:
No,  holding and loss is a big difference.  Price is always move up and down. If you can hold both buy and sell position, you can make your loss more mild by playing with range. In some case you can even make a profit in this situation. For example, after sell limit is hit, say price go down another 100 pips. Because you believe that is turning point, say that you realize profit of your sell position. Say your prediction was right and if price go up again toward your open price of buy. Even if price only goes near your buy open price, you can actually make profits. The difference comes from better management of draw down here and you only have to predict short term. However with 1 position rule, just loss is loss. You can't play on range. Regards.

Not right, the difference is only on the way you perceive things, the result is exactly the same. Consider a numerical example (I wilfully neglects the spread for clarity) :

MT4

 Lot
Type
 OpenClose
Profit
Balance
Max/min Equity
 1. you started with 1.0 lot buy - your prediction was right and if price
go up again toward your open price of buy : 4 close at breakeven
1.0
Buy
1.3800
1.3800
 010 000
-2000
 2. sell stop below 100 pips of your buy position - after sell limit is hit,
say price go down another 100 pips : 3. you realize profit of your sell position		1.0Sell
1.3700
1.3600
 + 1000
11 000
+1000
  


+100011 000
 -1000 (9 000)
 Lot
Type
Price
Profit
Balance
Max/min Equity
 1. you started with 1.0 lot buy1.0
Buy
1.3800

10 000
 -1000
 2. sell stop below 100 pips of your buy position - sell limit is hit1.0
Sell
1.3700
 -1000
 9 000
 -
after sell limit is hit, say price go down another 100 pipsNo position
 3. you realize profit of your sell position - so you buy 1.0
1.0
Buy
1.3600

9 000
 +2000
 4. your prediction was right and if price go up again toward your open price
    of buy - close at breakeven - so sell 1.0		1.0Sell
1.3800
 +2000
11 000
 


    +100011 000
 -1000 (9 000)
Your profit is 1000, your max drawdown by Equity is -1000 up to 9 000. Same results, different perception. All is in your mind
 
angevoyageur:

Not right, the difference is only on the way you perceive things, the result is exactly the same. Consider a numerical example (I wilfully neglects the spread for clarity) :

MT4

 Lot
Type
 OpenClose
Profit
Balance
Max/min Equity
 1. you started with 1.0 lot buy - your prediction was right and if price
go up again toward your open price of buy : 4 close at breakeven
1.0
Buy
1.3800
1.3800
 010 000
-2000
 2. sell stop below 100 pips of your buy position - after sell limit is hit,
say price go down another 100 pips : 3. you realize profit of your sell position		1.0Sell
1.3700
1.3600
 + 1000
11 000
+1000
  


+100011 000
 -1000 (9 000)
 Lot
Type
Price
Profit
Balance
Max/min Equity
 1. you started with 1.0 lot buy1.0
Buy
1.3800

10 000
 -1000
 2. sell stop below 100 pips of your buy position - sell limit is hit1.0
Sell
1.3700
 -1000
 9 000
 -
after sell limit is hit, say price go down another 100 pipsNo position
 3. you realize profit of your sell position - so you buy 1.0
1.0
Buy
1.3600

9 000
 +2000
 4. your prediction was right and if price go up again toward your open price
    of buy - close at breakeven - so sell 1.0		1.0Sell
1.3800
 +2000
11 000
 


    +100011 000
 -1000 (9 000)
Your profit is 1000, your max drawdown by Equity is -1000 up to 9 000. Same results, different perception. All is in your mind
Right, if you neglects spread, but for strategies where you trade very often, like grids and scalping on non-trending markets, spread is imperative when we compare MT4 and MT5 approaches.
 
figurelli:
Right, if you neglects spread, but for strategies where you trade very often, like grids and scalping on non-trending markets, spread is imperative when we compare MT4 and MT5 approaches.
Really ? Why ? I neglect spread to keep numbers simple, if you consider spread that changes nothing at all in the reasoning.
 
angevoyageur:
Really ? Why ? I neglect spread to keep numbers simple, if you consider spread that changes nothing at all in the reasoning.
Good question, the main difference is that in MT4 you can decide a better no risk moment to pay the spread.

To picture the difference, we can think in a sequence that I think your table don't show.

Imagine you start with a buy position at P1 (Price 1).

But, unfortunately, price falls to P2 and you decide that your strategy fail and that it's necessary a new setup or even change it.

In MT5, your no risk decision is close the position and pay the spread to the broker.

However, in MT4, you can decide to open a no risk sell position at P2 (where P2<P1, same buy lot size), and wait for a better moment in the future to pay the spread to the broker.

And if the spread is high, as I stated before, this may be decisive, since spread and time are money.

 

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