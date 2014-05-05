Certainly MT5 was far more improved over MT4. But still majority traders are using MT4........ - page 2
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Mt5 can trade stock but Mt4 can't, right?
And, Mt5 can run Multi-Currency EA but Mt4 can't, right?
1) That depends on what you mean by Stocks. Does this include CFDs?
2) Both can do multi-currency. Mt5 MC testing is more advanced.
Mt5 would still be an attractive option for someone used to meta-trader and moving from Forex -> Futures/Stocks/Options.
It just suffered from not-being well adopted by anyone .. Forex/Stocks/Futures Exchanges. Imo.
mt5 one position makes averaging easier?
When I first started MT 5, one position rule of MT 5 was something I could not get used quite easily. To be honest, one position rule limits some of hedging strategy for traders. For example, you started with 1.0 lot buy and you want to hedge your 1.0 buy position just in case of future downside large shock. Say you want to put 1.0 lot sell limit or sell stop below 100 pips of your buy position. If price hit 100 pips below, then the 1.0 lot buy position will be closed by opening 1.0 sell position and the loss will be realized immediately. However in MT 4, you might control your risk better by closing your buy and sell position different timing and different price level. So this is a littlie disappointment for me with MT 5.
And what is the difference ? Do you think if your loss is not "realized immediately" it's not a loss ?
No, holding and loss is a big difference. Price is always move up and down. If you can hold both buy and sell position, you can make your loss more mild by playing with range. In some case you can even make a profit in this situation. For example, after sell limit is hit, say price go down another 100 pips. Because you believe that is turning point, say that you realize profit of your sell position. Say your prediction was right and if price go up again toward your open price of buy. Even if price only goes near your buy open price, you can actually make profits. The difference comes from better management of draw down here and you only have to predict short term. However with 1 position rule, just loss is loss. You can't play on range. Regards.
Not right, the difference is only on the way you perceive things, the result is exactly the same. Consider a numerical example (I wilfully neglects the spread for clarity) :
MT4
go up again toward your open price of buy : 4 close at breakeven
say price go down another 100 pips : 3. you realize profit of your sell position
of buy - close at breakeven - so sell 1.0
Not right, the difference is only on the way you perceive things, the result is exactly the same. Consider a numerical example (I wilfully neglects the spread for clarity) :
MT4
go up again toward your open price of buy : 4 close at breakeven
say price go down another 100 pips : 3. you realize profit of your sell position
of buy - close at breakeven - so sell 1.0
Right, if you neglects spread, but for strategies where you trade very often, like grids and scalping on non-trending markets, spread is imperative when we compare MT4 and MT5 approaches.
Really ? Why ? I neglect spread to keep numbers simple, if you consider spread that changes nothing at all in the reasoning.
And if the spread is high, as I stated before, this may be decisive, since spread and time are money.