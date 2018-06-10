Can I use a gmail address to receive alerts from MT4?
It's been a long time since most providers allowed port 25/no authorization. couldn't send reports from MetaTrader4 Administrator to Gmail Account - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
whroeder1:
It's been a long time since most providers allowed port 25/no authorization. couldn't send reports from MetaTrader4 Administrator to Gmail Account - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
It's been a long time since most providers allowed port 25/no authorization. couldn't send reports from MetaTrader4 Administrator to Gmail Account - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
is there another option or way to set up email alerts?
LadyBug2: is there another option or way to set up email alerts?
|You couldn't be bothered to click on the link provided, so no.
whroeder1:
|You couldn't be bothered to click on the link provided, so no.
my bad your right. thanks for the link. wont move so quickly next time. greatly appreciate the help.
whroeder1:For sure, as these notes are always so detailed :-D
|I must have missed the release notes for that version :(
LadyBug2:
Can I use a gmail address to receive alerts from MT4?
Does anyone know the server info? I tried looking for it but there are many options.
Thanks everyone
Was your problem solved or do you still need help?
I set up email notifications from Metatrader recently and after much search on the net and some trial and error I figured it out. Works fine.
LadyBug2:
Can I use a gmail address to receive alerts from MT4?
Does anyone know the server info? I tried looking for it but there are many options.
Thanks everyone
Mohammad Soubra:More then 1 year question, which was already answered.
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Can I use a gmail address to receive alerts from MT4?
Does anyone know the server info? I tried looking for it but there are many options.
Thanks everyone