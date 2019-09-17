couldn't send reports from MetaTrader4 Administrator to Gmail Account
Hi,
I m using MetaTrader4 Administrator to send reports to my clients. However, i couldn't send reports to "Gmail" accounts. It gives an errror message.
Is there any way to send reports to "Gmail" account. How should fill in the "smtpservername" for "Gmail" account.
Thanks in advance,
Balaji G
Hi Balaji,
Google this "How to set SMTP server with Vista", or 7 or XP or whatever your OS is. If you're not satisfied with Google, you can consult Yahoo! and Bing for second and third opinions.
:D
Gmail, yahoo and most email providers all require a secure connection which mt4 can not do.
- set up a smtp server on your machine e.g. mt4 -(unsecure)> server -(secure)> email.
Google and smtp setup for MT4 - MQL4 forum
and Solution to some email related issues recently posted on the forum (SMTP account problems, removing "Expert Adviser", HTML formatted emails) - MQL4 forum
- IBFX solution gmx.com as a forwarder IBFX - How to Setup the Email and Text function in MT4 - YouTube (I haven't tried it, please report if it works.)
Gmail, yahoo and most email providers all require a secure connection which mt4 can not do.
- set up a smtp server on your machine e.g. mt4 -(unsecure)> server -(secure)> email.
Google and smtp setup for MT4 - MQL4 forum
and Solution to some email related issues recently posted on the forum (SMTP account problems, removing "Expert Adviser", HTML formatted emails) - MQL4 forum
- IBFX solution gmx.com as a forwarder IBFX - How to Setup the Email and Text function in MT4 - YouTube (I haven't tried it, please report if it works.)
Gmail, yahoo and most email providers all require a secure connection which mt4 can not do.
- set up a smtp server on your machine e.g. mt4 -(unsecure)> server -(secure)> email.
Google and smtp setup for MT4 - MQL4 forum
and Solution to some email related issues recently posted on the forum (SMTP account problems, removing "Expert Adviser", HTML formatted emails) - MQL4 forum
- IBFX solution gmx.com as a forwarder IBFX - How to Setup the Email and Text function in MT4 - YouTube (I haven't tried it, please report if it works.)
Thank you for your help.
I have followed the steps in this video and it rely worked.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSomE8aFa2Q&feature=g-all-u&noredirect=1
Many thanks for all your help.
I have another question, regarding an indicator i need to find it please.
This indicator to manage the volatility, it about RSI in two lines. I have attached to this note a screenshot of it.
Can you help me please to find it.
Regards,
Shehab
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Hi,
I m using MetaTrader4 Administrator to send reports to my clients. However, i couldn't send reports to "Gmail" accounts. It gives an errror message.
Is there any way to send reports to "Gmail" account. How should fill in the "smtpservername" for "Gmail" account.
Thanks in advance,
Balaji G