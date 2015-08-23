Metatrader Email Alerts

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I would like some help from someone.  I can not get my email alerts to work. I need help setting up my email alerts
 

open your mt4 and press on ctrl+O

so you can change your settings

 
Gary Davis:
I would like some help from someone.  I can not get my email alerts to work. I need help setting up my email alerts

Open MT4 --> Tools --> Options --> Email

In the Email Tab, you will need two e-mail addresses. One is for source from which you want to send e-mail, for the same email, you will need SMTP Server details (you can google for that).  And the 2nd is to which you want to send the mail. 

 

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