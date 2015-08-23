Metatrader Email Alerts
I would like some help from someone. I can not get my email alerts to work. I need help setting up my email alerts
- Follow The Bouncing Pip
- Experts: Send Price Quotes By Email (Up to 50 quotes of your choice)
- Elite indicators :)
open your mt4 and press on ctrl+O
so you can change your settings
Gary Davis:
I would like some help from someone. I can not get my email alerts to work. I need help setting up my email alerts
I would like some help from someone. I can not get my email alerts to work. I need help setting up my email alerts
Open MT4 --> Tools --> Options --> Email
In the Email Tab, you will need two e-mail addresses. One is for source from which you want to send e-mail, for the same email, you will need SMTP Server details (you can google for that). And the 2nd is to which you want to send the mail.
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