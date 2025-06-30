visibility issue with rectangles: MT5 bug?
Any comment and/or remark...?
I don't see any problem displaying rectangle object on time frame lower than daily chart, for example H1 and min15 chart the rectangle object stays as it is. Mine also MT5 build 1596.
I will give you more: the following are screenchots from a EURUSD chart. The rectangle is correctly there on D1, yet it disappears when switching to H1.
thanks!
Unless I missed something it seems like a bug. Please report it to ServiceDesk.
The ticket has been submitted.
Thank you!
The ticket has been submitted.
Thank you!
Same problem here... any solution??
This nice "feature" is available now for more than 3 years and they have not fixed it! Unbelievable!
This nice "feature" is available now for more than 3 years and they have not fixed it! Unbelievable!
1. What you are showing in this video is not related to this topic, which is about rectangles disappearing, and was fixed (or at leat can't be reproduced on build 2485). Stay on topic please.
2. What you are describing as a bug is not a bug. You placed you anchor point in the future and that's your problem. Draw your trendline correctly.
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Dear friends,
I have noticed a strange behavior of filled rectangles (no matter whether drawn as background object) in my MT5 (build 1596): when changing timeframe, they are no more visibile, even though "all timeframes" is flagged.
Take for instance the following rectangle
on some XAUUSD chart, "all timeframes" flagged. Then, you will notice that this rectangle is not disaplyed in any timeframe lower then M10, while it is correctly visible in all the others.
This is really strange in my understanding, as I cannot remember any similar behavior with the old MT4 platforms...
Is it a bug? Or am I missing some particular feature of MT5?
In the latter case, may you suggest me some workaround?
Thanks in advances for any replay you feel to post me!
Best,
anddm