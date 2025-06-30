visibility issue with rectangles: MT5 bug? - page 5

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[Deleted]  

2020/11/13 Build 2690: These <Deleted> have not fixed this bug so far.



[Deleted]  
If you push MetaEditor/Trader5 too far, you'll end up disliking it, and hoping there were alternatives(which there are, but are far worse). Must you visualize your ideas? If not, maybe you could try displaying the co-ordinates as Comment()'s, or save them in a file for visualization somewhere else.

About pushing *this. I've been here.

 
Issue does not seem to have been fixed in version 5.00 build 2981
 

Start:   2017.05.12 18:04  

The error has not been fixed : 2022.01.28. 09:23

We are talking about the visibility of the object drawn on the graph.

5 years.

WTF.

Should MT4 be replaced for this ??

 
Solution:
If the object's time0, time1, time2 parameter exceeds the current graph parameter (before brokertime: for example, TerminalInfoInteger (TERMINAL_MAXBARS)
after brokertime: max time shown on the graph)

then use them to display.

brokertime =  TimeLocal()

max time shown on the graph = ? in mql???

I use:  TimeLocal() + x

x = time in sec

I'm not a programmer, but I solved it too. Metaquotes why not ??

 

d 

I am finding it so difficult getting the rectangle to color fill even when drawn as background image, please assist

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