visibility issue with rectangles: MT5 bug? - page 5
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2020/11/13 Build 2690: These <Deleted> have not fixed this bug so far.
About pushing *this. I've been here.
Start: 2017.05.12 18:04
The error has not been fixed : 2022.01.28. 09:23
We are talking about the visibility of the object drawn on the graph.
5 years.
WTF.
Should MT4 be replaced for this ??
then use them to display.
brokertime = TimeLocal()
max time shown on the graph = ? in mql???
I use: TimeLocal() + x
x = time in sec
I'm not a programmer, but I solved it too. Metaquotes why not ??
d
I am finding it so difficult getting the rectangle to color fill even when drawn as background image, please assist