How to export these signals alerts ?
Right-click inside the window and choose what you need.
oops sorry
thx you
i was not clear enough, i try to export these signals in live to a remote server, i didnt find any way for now to gather them in live
so i would like to see all these logs exported into remote server, or at least even into a csv , then i will do the rest
thanks very much you for your information Marco vd Heijden, Francis Oke,Alain Verleyen
only problem is in this logs we do not see live data , the same way the console i show in the picture (its live)
i have understand when i restart mt4 the preview data is inserted into the logs but it does not fit my need since its preview data
i need to catch the data when we see any popup alert box so i can transfert into my remote server , for live position (binary)
thanks for your hints :)
And which protocol did you have in mind?
There are quite a few.
DigitalGeek:
transfert into my remote server , for live position (binary)
This say's nothing at all.
And which protocol did you have in mind?
There are quite a few.
Transfert into my remote server say's nothing at all.
yup sorry
i like to send as insert parameter
http://www.myremoteserver.com/mt4.php?api_key=qwerty&messagehere
then i can do what ever after
but again any format is ok for me , it could be in csv , i can make later a tool that will parse csv data in live , it is not a problem
the main problem for me is to output the live data
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Hello Mql5 community ,
after watched into my logs im not able to find these events into my logs and i would like to know how to export all the messages from this console "Experts"
2017.04.28 09:58:44.249 +++INDI BO Trigger USDJPY,M1: Alert: USDJPY Agimat Signal(1) - SELL
thx you very much :)