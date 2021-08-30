How to export these signals alerts ?

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Hello Mql5 community ,

after watched into my logs im not able to find these events into my logs and i would like to know how to export  all the messages from this console "Experts"


2017.04.28 09:58:44.249 +++INDI BO Trigger USDJPY,M1: Alert:  USDJPY Agimat Signal(1)  -  SELL  




thx you very much :)

 
Right-click inside the window and choose what you need.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Right-click inside the window and choose what you need.


oops sorry

thx you

i was not clear enough, i try to export these signals in live to a remote server, i didnt find any way for now to gather them in live

so i would like to see all these logs exported into remote server, or at least even into a csv , then i will do the rest

 
You can just share the folder over various transmission protocols.
 
as you download them inside your computer desktop then go to your platform where you are trading  open the file menu and go to open data folder then right click on your mouse  and go to mt4 or mt5, clouble click on the mt5 or 4 then go to indicator or signal. lastly from your desktop icon where you download all the signal or indicator copy all the indicators or signal one after the other. double click on the mt5 or mt4, there you will see indicator or any other signal you need to paste to, there try to paste them on the same signal or indicator you wanted  to perform. after then . close your platform forex trading. and open it again, you will see all the signal or indicator you wanted to use on the forex platform. if you do not understand try to reply to me am here to teach you more.
 
You can just share the folder over various transmission protocols.
as you download them inside your computer desktop then go to your platform where you are trading open the file menu and go to open data folder then right click on your mouse and go to mt4 or mt5, clouble click on the mt5 or 4 then go to indicator or signal. lastly from your desktop icon where you download all the signal or indicator copy all the indicators or signal one after the other. double click on the mt5 or mt4, there you will see indicator or any other signal you need to paste to, there try to paste them on the same signal or indicator you wanted to perform. after then . close your platform forex trading. and open it again, you will see all the signal or indicator you wanted to use on the forex platform. if you do not understand try to reply to me am here to teach you more..

thanks very much you for your information  Marco vd HeijdenFrancis Oke,Alain Verleyen

only problem is in this logs we do not see live data , the same way the console i show in the picture (its live)

i have understand when i restart mt4 the preview data is inserted into the logs but it does not fit my need since its preview data


i need to catch the data  when we see any popup alert box so i can transfert into my remote server , for live position (binary)

thanks for your hints :)

 

And which protocol did you have in mind?

There are quite a few.

DigitalGeek:

transfert into my remote server , for live position (binary)

 This say's nothing at all.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

And which protocol did you have in mind?

There are quite a few.

Transfert into my remote server say's nothing at all.


yup sorry 

i like to send as insert parameter

http://www.myremoteserver.com/mt4.php?api_key=qwerty&messagehere

then i can do what ever after 

but again any format is ok for me , it could be in csv , i can make later a tool that will parse csv data in live , it is not a problem

the main problem for me is to output  the live data

 

up please
 
im also interested in output  of the live data, any quick solution?! please help!
 
I will also like to save the live data. A way to be able to save live data in cvs file. 
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