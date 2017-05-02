Loading custom indicators failed - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Me2
Updated worked for 2 Days now i can not load self written my EAs:
Same here. This started today after terminal update and restart I think. Yesterday evening I had no trouble running anything on any terminal.
Terminals for all brokers I use stopped working, no EA works, no indicator.
I can compile and recompile, but running or debugging terminates at loading and stops execution.
some problem . cause of update i think
I think just right now are Meta Quotes developers overran with messages that MT5 is not working :) , millions and millions from users are affected
I hope Meta Quotes will make an update in one or two days.
Same here with MT4 and Creators Update.
Indicators from the Data Folder not loading/attaching.
Indicators from the Install directory attaching/working as normal.
Same here with MT4 and Creators Update.
Indicators from the Data Folder not loading/attaching.
Indicators from the Install directory attaching/working as normal.
Is it technically possible to copy custom indicators to the "Install Director" ?
The problem is, i dont have any purchased products, everything is free or writen from me !
The only thing that is working now is the login to my real account. I can log in with the credentials, so passwords are working.
But m ysystems are aoutomated and all indicators and exprets are not working.
--------------
By the way, I am still using Windows XP at home and Asus Tablet with Windows 8.1 when travelling.
Windows XP is good: no updates, no problems ...
Same problem here... I can compile, but can't add EA with Custom Indicators to the chart.
I'm here to follow any update...
Same issue for me - cannot run any custom indicators on MT5. I am using WIN 10 - upgraded to Creators Edition 2 days ago.
No issue when I last used MT5 last night. When I turned on the PC this morning - no longer able to run custom indicators.
Unbelievable!
There is same thread in rus part of the forum here, and one of the rus moderator made the following post (I think he was informed by MQ):
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
В новой версии 1703 Windows 10 советники не присоединяются к графику
Vladimir Karputov, 2017.04.20 15:25
Please wait. MQ promissed to make a dicision today in the everning.
Added: I am sitting and waiting as well.