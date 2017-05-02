Loading custom indicators failed - page 2

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Me2

Updated worked for 2 Days now i can not load self written  my EAs:


 

Same here. This started today after terminal update and restart I think. Yesterday evening I had no trouble running anything on any terminal.


Terminals for all brokers I use stopped working, no EA works, no indicator. 

I can compile and recompile, but running or debugging terminates at loading and stops execution.

 
some problem . cause of update i think
 
Antonio Puzio:
some problem . cause of update i think

I think just right now are Meta Quotes developers overran with messages that MT5 is not working :) , millions and millions from users are affected

I hope Meta Quotes will make an update in one or two days.

 

Same here with MT4 and Creators Update.

Indicators from the Data Folder not loading/attaching.

Indicators from the Install directory attaching/working as normal. 

 
juliod:

Same here with MT4 and Creators Update.

Indicators from the Data Folder not loading/attaching.

Indicators from the Install directory attaching/working as normal. 


Is it technically possible to copy custom indicators to the "Install Director" ?
 
Peter Hristov:

The problem is, i dont have any purchased products, everything is free or writen from me !

The only thing that is working now is the login to my real account. I can log in with the credentials, so passwords are working.

But m ysystems are aoutomated and all indicators and exprets  are not working.

As I am reading from MQ announcement: "...because it will change configurations and encryption keys..." so because of that - 

  • you can check the path to data forder (may be - it was changed during configurations changing)
  • re-download/reinstall indicators/EAs,
  • if does not work - write to the service desk.
  • right mouse click on the indicator's/EA's file and check compatibility (to allow it for the file)
  • open Metatrader "as a admin"
  • some more ...

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By the way, I am still using Windows XP at home and Asus Tablet with Windows 8.1 when travelling.
Windows XP is good: no updates, no problems ...

 

Same problem here... I can compile, but can't add EA with Custom Indicators to the chart.

I'm here to follow any update...

 

Same issue for me - cannot run any custom indicators on MT5.  I am using WIN 10 - upgraded to Creators Edition 2 days ago.

No issue when I last used MT5 last night.  When I turned on the PC this morning - no longer able to run custom indicators.  

Unbelievable!

 

There is same thread in rus part of the forum here, and one of the rus moderator made the following post (I think he was informed by MQ):

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