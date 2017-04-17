MT5 Real Tick Data issue (missing parts) and are there other sources then MetaQuotes Demo?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.17 16:14
Testing trading strategies on real ticks
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: "1 minute OHLC" using only Open, High, Low and Close prices of minute bars; detailed modeling in "Every tick" mode, as well as the most accurate "Every tick based on real ticks" mode applying actual historical data.
So what are you trying to tell me? I am working with MT5 since a few month and i know about the difference between OHLC,ticks, Real Ticks.
So what are you trying to tell me? I am working with MT5 since a few month and i know about the difference between OHLC,ticks, Real Ticks.
I am not trying to tell. I just placed the link to the article - because this is the forum (public place) and the users should understand everything.
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You can try the other brokers:
Besides, it may be related with the max bars in chart settings (Tools - Options - Charts) so you can set it to unlimited:
Because I remember the reply of MetaQuotes telling that we can load as many numbers of the ticks/bars (Market Watch - Symbols) as we accepted in the 'Max bars in chart' settings:
As to Dax so try to open demo account with the following servers/brokers:
ok thanks for the broker overview, i will give them a try. For sure i have set it to unlimited it also downloads all tick data correct.
But it's just not doing any trade during mai/june, august-october 2015, even with correct TKC file (friend send me his working ones). It just doesnt make any sense at all :(
And it's not my script, i tried it with old versions => same result. And with OHLC and ticks (not real ticks) it is working fine.
It may be because we do not know how many unlimited with MetaQuotes demo unlimited. You can try the other broker with their real tick which may be having more unlimited (because the max number of ticks is limited by the broker so unlimited is the limited anyway ...).
MetaQuotes is not a broker so may be - they do not keep deep tick history (because the real ticks are the ticks from the broker).
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Hello, since yesterday i have a problem with my backtest using MetaQuotes Demo "real tick data"
Most of 2015 is missing now in EURUSD. There are still all .tkc files right in place and the chart is complete, but backtesting (also visual) does not work properly. I reinstalled mt5 (even deleted everthing) ... and still same problem.
Anyone has an idea?
And second... is there any other mt5 broker with tickdata for not just a few month? Since the quality of metaquotes isn't the best anymways! I also would love/need a Broker with history for the DAX.
I would appreciate any tips, thanks.