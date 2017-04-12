(Please help me) Change display buy/sell arrow default in the MT5 Strategy Tester.
There is no way to change that automatically. You need to code your own custom arrows.
Alain Verleyen:
There is no way to change that automatically. You need to code your own custom arrows.
There is no way to change that automatically. You need to code your own custom arrows.
Thank you!!!
i tried code (Example: when open position - SELL). But can't change multiple SELL arrow (only change first SELL arrow), because it is default in the MT5 Strategy Tester.
I tried below code but it doesn't work like i want! PLEASE HELP ME. (file code Attached)
Link refer at:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_arrow_sell
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_ARROW_SELL
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_ARROW_SELL - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Files:
Create_Arrow.mq5 11 kb
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(Please help me) Change display buy/sell arrow default in the MT5 Strategy Tester.
(When Close position in the MT5 Strategy Tester)
Purpose:
- Distinguish the difference between BUY arrow of open position and BUY arrow of close position.
- Distinguish the difference between SELL arrow of open position and SELL arrow of close position.
The BUY arrow of open position is different with BUY arrow of close position.
The SELL arrow of open position is different with SELL arrow of close position. (the same with MT4 - Please see the below picture)
I will be grateful for any help you can provide.