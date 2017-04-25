(Please help me) [MT5] How to display the arrow only at the chart that open positions - close position (multiple charts of the same currency pair)

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[MT5] How to display the arrow only at the chart that open positions - close position (Show realtime history of deals on chart),
other charts will not allow display the arrow.


i open multiple charts of the same currency pair (using different time frames or same time frame) and run a robot on each of them. 
When one chart open position or close position, it will show synchronous arrow on all other charts. synchronous arrows that is displayed by default on the MT5 ?

How to display the arrow only at the chart that open positions - close position.

I will be grateful for any help you can provide.


i want to show the arrow as on the MT4 




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