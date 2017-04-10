check integer value
Mohamed Mohamed: s there any way to check if the output is integer or if not I want to know if this is 5 or 6 not 5.2 nor 6.7
it's for volume_step checking
My code will round the wrong value automatically but I want to show a warning message so I will divide that Lot size by the step and if it's not integer so I will show that message
My code will round the wrong value automatically but I want to show a warning message so I will divide that Lot size by the step and if it's not integer so I will show that message
honest_knave:Doesn't answer the question
Alain Verleyen:
Doesn't answer the question
Doesn't answer the question
Indeed it doesn't! But it may give the OP a different approach
Edit... hmm, just read his post more carefully. You're right
honest_knave:
Indeed it doesn't! But it may give the OP a different approach
Edit... hmm, just read his post more carefully. You're right
I don't understand what do u mean ?
I removed the code I posted because I hadn't properly read what you wanted.
The way ahead is still as whroeder1 said: you need to make sure the difference between an integer cast of your double and your double is very small.
Aha Thanks guys for your replies I really appreciate it
and thanks again whroeder1 for the idea
and thanks again whroeder1 for the idea
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Is there any way to check if the output is integer or if not
I want to know if this is 5 or 6 not 5.2 nor 6.7
Thank you