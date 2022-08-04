CAppDialog create problem when the timeframe change ( from an Example of Metaquotes) - page 2
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This is a bug in standard library in file Dialog.mqh. Fixed in MT5 btw. Add a line to that file as follows:
Thanks Marcin - honest_knave mentioned that above already and I changed that already here but this hasn't made any difference.
Thanks Marcin - honest_knave mentioned that above already and I changed that already here but this hasn't made any difference.
Hello, use the first method mentioned in this post:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/151390#comment_8956172
Hi all
I had the same issue, changed the line in the source code of CDialog but nothing worked.
My workaround was :
This worked perfectly. I had to write a separate CreatePanel function that was called from the event handler of the indicator and from the OnInit of the indicator.
Hope it helps.
Hi!
The following code is an example of metaquotes.
If this code implemented to MQL5 and change the timeframe it is working fine like the picture below :
but if this code implemented to MQL4 and change the timeframe it doesn't work properly :
It seem to create extra objects every time i change the timeframe
Any idea to solve that problem ?
Thanks!
Hello everyone, I found the solution to the error of the function (CAppDialog :: Destroy) of the include file (Dialog.mqh).
The solution I found was to create a global variable of type integer to create a condition in the (OnInit ()) function. I also had to create a condition in the OnDeinit () function. Below I show you the code so that you have a better idea, I hope it helps you.
thanks to all trial to resolve this issue in mql4
I have the same problem and trying to sort it out.
but after reading and scrutinize all your posts, and have some trials,
I found it now much easier at ondeinit, to write the reason is (wrong value) as you can find in picture
good luck to all
thanks to all trial to resolve this issue in mql4
I have the same problem and trying to sort it out.
but after reading and scrutinize all your posts, and have some trials,
I found it now much easier at ondeinit, to write the reason is (wrong value) as you can find in picture
good luck to all
WOW... that worked great..
I too went through all the explanations and found that just adding the deinit worked perfectly for me.
It even fixed my "cannot set millisecond timer(100)"
Thanks
thanks to all trial to resolve this issue in mql4
I have the same problem and trying to sort it out.
but after reading and scrutinize all your posts, and have some trials,
I found it now much easier at ondeinit, to write the reason is (wrong value) as you can find in picture
good luck to all
Great thanks it's work ...
Found the fix on this thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371563
Add this to your OnInit() function: