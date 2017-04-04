MQL4 Not mapping signal trades with LMAX platform: MQL4 Market: failed to get list of user products [503]
Odyssee Tremoulis:
Hi,
I've subscribed to a signal from the LMAX MT4 platform. The problem is when I receive a trade from this signal, I got the error on the journal: MQL4 Market: failed to get list of user products [503].
Apparently the symbols are not correctly mapped: trade from signal on 'USDJPY' is not mapped to 'USDJPY.lmax'
Is there a way to access mapping table list on MT4?
Your order from signal provider was closed succesfully at 07:51:06:587.
The error logs have to do with loading market products in your MT4 market tab.
This has nothing to do with signal copying.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Your order from signal provider was closed succesfully at 07:51:06:587.
The error logs have to do with loading market products in your MT4 market tab.
This has nothing to do with signal copying.
Thanks for the clarification, indeed the trade opened after reloading the symbols on market watch window.
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Is there a way to access mapping table list on MT4?