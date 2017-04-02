Possible Bug in platform
-
Please use the link button (control-K.) for links See the
difference: https://pastebin.com/raw/wB52rc5c
- You should write a self documenting function instead of calling iCustom directly, see Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 forum
Your call in invalid. The indicator has three parameters, none of them is a string. The EA needs the enum definition and must pass a valid one e.g. day_.) You should write a self documenting function instead of calling iCustom directly, see Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 forum
iCustom(NULL,0, "MyIndi1", 2.0, 2.0, "day", 0, 0);
extern double numDevDn=-2.0; extern double numDevUp=2.0; extern myEnum1 timeframe= day_;
- Don't post a link to to your indicator, attach your indicator. Your indicator is Your indicator is also broken It uses the arrays high, low, open, and close, as series arrays but doesn't set them as such. See How to do your
lookbacks correctly.
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I am interested,
I import custom indi - https://pastebin.com/raw/wB52rc5c
then in another indi i call it with
iCustom(NULL,0, "MyIndi1", 2.0, 2.0, "day", 0, 0);
and mt4 becomes spoilt and int needs full uninstall to make it working again..
* P.S. here , in this article, in the example code given: https://book.mql4.com/samples/shared
there are written
&&
inside codes, instead of
&&