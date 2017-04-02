Possible Bug in platform

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I am interested, 

I import custom indi - https://pastebin.com/raw/wB52rc5c


then in another indi i call it with 

iCustom(NULL,0, "MyIndi1", 2.0, 2.0, "day", 0, 0);


and mt4 becomes spoilt and int needs full uninstall to make it working again..


* P.S.  here , in this article, in the example code given: https://book.mql4.com/samples/shared

there are written

&amp;&amp;

 inside codes, instead of

&&

Automated Trading and Strategy Testing
Automated Trading and Strategy Testing
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: language of trade strategies built-in the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, allows writing your own trading robots, technical indicators, scripts and libraries of functions
 
  1. Please use the link button (control-K.) for links Use the link button See the difference: https://pastebin.com/raw/wB52rc5c
  2. You should write a self documenting function instead of calling iCustom directly, see Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 forum
  3. iCustom(NULL,0, "MyIndi1", 2.0, 2.0, "day", 0, 0);
    extern double   numDevDn=-2.0;
extern double   numDevUp=2.0;
extern myEnum1  timeframe= day_;
    Your call in invalid. The indicator has three parameters, none of them is a string. The EA needs the enum definition and must pass a valid one e.g. day_.) You should write a self documenting function instead of calling iCustom directly, see Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 forum
  4. Don't post a link to to your indicator, attach your indicator. Your indicator is Your indicator is also broken It uses the arrays high, low, open, and close, as series arrays but doesn't set them as such. See How to do your lookbacks correctly.
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