there are no trading operations - page 7
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No trading operations validation completed with errors mt4
I'm attaching the source code with SafeMarketTrade and SafePendingTrade functions .
Both have passed validation , whether on market trades or pending order trades .
Tailor to your needs of course .
The code includes 2 examples .
Enjoy
No trading operations validation completed with errors mt4
I'm attaching the source code with SafeMarketTrade and SafePendingTrade functions .
Both have passed validation , whether on market trades or pending order trades .
Tailor to your needs of course .
The code includes 2 examples .
Enjoy
Thanks for your comment.
I tried to do as you say. But my EA still can not to pass verified at mql.
Can you check my source code pls? I can sent it to you in pm.
Thanks for your comment.
I tried to do as you say. But my EA still can not to pass verified at mql.
Can you check my source code pls? I can sent it to you in pm.
You are a seller, you should pay someone to fix the issue if you are not able to do it yourself.
No trading operations validation completed with errors mt4
I'm attaching the source code with SafeMarketTrade and SafePendingTrade functions .
Both have passed validation , whether on market trades or pending order trades .
Tailor to your needs of course .
The code includes 2 examples .
Enjoy
I'm testing the advisor with my broker, it works fine. But when I submit it for review I get the following:
test for EURUSD, H1
no trading operations
Along the way, yes, this problem is that we are trying to please everyone. Your broker is fine, mine is fine, this one, this one and that one, etc. But this one is stubborn as a sheep and still sees that we have nowhere to go and we are inventing something here. Sooner or later we will invent that we will pass these parameters. This is because everything hidden sooner or later comes to light. And, I can assume that the one for whom all this fuss is happening here and everywhere is sitting and waiting, and he already has a ready-made stick in our wheels to try to insert it into us again. From this it turns out that we are in a circle of competition.
“Doesn’t open orders”?!... Along the way, we are talking about transformation. Why doesn't it open? My broker's opens, yours opens, that guy's opens. And then he takes it and doesn’t open it - why? This means that some broker is still like a sheep who doesn’t care about anything, doesn’t want to switch to a five-symbol system and is still waiting, or is it profitable for him, or rather, he sees his own self-interest in this and no one will tell him what to switch for something new - it's profitable. I saw that someone was trying to somehow fix this using NormalizeDouble() and slip through this slightly open gap, like a keyhole. I think that the idea is correct, and you should try to register this kind of transformation in OnInit(). (I myself also faced and am facing the same problem). You can't change brokers - they think in money and how to deceive someone. So it doesn’t matter to them how it should be - what’s more important to them is how it will be more profitable for them. Let’s say with the Japanese and their system it is not at all clear what is counted there and how it is counted, and in fact few people count it, since the yen itself is of little interest to anyone. And the Japanese don’t give a damn about who and what they think about it - the fact is that it is so profitable for them that few people understand it, and whoever starts to understand it will enter a dense forest, from where the only exit will be to the swamp and where there is only one way out - they will move on and drown . So personally, I assume that the whole point here is in 4 and 5 decimal places. And now I’ll try, maybe I’ll get lucky - I don’t know...
I'm testing the advisor with my broker, it works fine. But when I submit it for review I get the following:
test for EURUSD, H1
no trading operations
It was described on this blog post (about how to fix) https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/686716,
and in this thread (where we are now) with mamy examples about how to fix it in the code.
General idea for this validation - look at the article: The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
In the sample of the CheckVolumeValue function,false is returned.
Therefore, it will be an error not to trade even once.
Instead, you should change the volume.
The correction example is as follows.
works. thank you. yumoto san.
I test me EA on my own broker it works okay. But when I send in for validation I get the following :
test on EURUSD,H1
there are no trading operations
test on NZDUSD,H1
there are no trading operations
test on GBPUSDcheck,M30
there are no trading operations
test on XAUUSDcheck,Daily
there are no trading operations
What does this mean?
I have the same issue. anyone can help? my bot only active for lower timeframe m1,m5,m15. Maybe it's never match conditions on higher timeframe. How to fix it?
I have the same issue. anyone can help? my bot only active for lower timeframe m1,m5,m15. Maybe it's never match conditions on higher timeframe. How to fix it?
There was already some suggestions of readings in the above comments.
Dear William Roeder,