there are no trading operations - page 7

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No trading operations validation completed with errors mt4

I'm attaching the source code with SafeMarketTrade and SafePendingTrade functions .

Both have passed validation , whether on market trades or pending order trades . 

Tailor to your needs of course .

The code includes 2 examples .

Enjoy

Files:
validation.mq4  27 kb
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

No trading operations validation completed with errors mt4

I'm attaching the source code with SafeMarketTrade and SafePendingTrade functions .

Both have passed validation , whether on market trades or pending order trades . 

Tailor to your needs of course .

The code includes 2 examples .

Enjoy

Thanks for your comment.

I tried to do as you say. But my EA still can not to pass verified at mql.

Can you check my source code pls? I can sent it to you in pm.

 
Nikolay Shorin #:

Thanks for your comment.

I tried to do as you say. But my EA still can not to pass verified at mql.

Can you check my source code pls? I can sent it to you in pm.

You are a seller, you should pay someone to fix the issue if you are not able to do it yourself.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

No trading operations validation completed with errors mt4

I'm attaching the source code with SafeMarketTrade and SafePendingTrade functions .

Both have passed validation , whether on market trades or pending order trades . 

Tailor to your needs of course .

The code includes 2 examples .

Enjoy

That was Great. Thank you so much.
 
Stephen Reynolds:

I'm testing the advisor with my broker, it works fine. But when I submit it for review I get the following:

test for EURUSD, H1
no trading operations

Along the way, yes, this problem is that we are trying to please everyone. Your broker is fine, mine is fine, this one, this one and that one, etc. But this one is stubborn as a sheep and still sees that we have nowhere to go and we are inventing something here. Sooner or later we will invent that we will pass these parameters. This is because everything hidden sooner or later comes to light. And, I can assume that the one for whom all this fuss is happening here and everywhere is sitting and waiting, and he already has a ready-made stick in our wheels to try to insert it into us again. From this it turns out that we are in a circle of competition.

“Doesn’t open orders”?!... Along the way, we are talking about transformation. Why doesn't it open? My broker's opens, yours opens, that guy's opens. And then he takes it and doesn’t open it - why? This means that some broker is still like a sheep who doesn’t care about anything, doesn’t want to switch to a five-symbol system and is still waiting, or is it profitable for him, or rather, he sees his own self-interest in this and no one will tell him what to switch for something new - it's profitable. I saw that someone was trying to somehow fix this using NormalizeDouble() and slip through this slightly open gap, like a keyhole. I think that the idea is correct, and you should try to register this kind of transformation in OnInit(). (I myself also faced and am facing the same problem). You can't change brokers - they think in money and how to deceive someone. So it doesn’t matter to them how it should be - what’s more important to them is how it will be more profitable for them. Let’s say with the Japanese and their system it is not at all clear what is counted there and how it is counted, and in fact few people count it, since the yen itself is of little interest to anyone. And the Japanese don’t give a damn about who and what they think about it - the fact is that it is so profitable for them that few people understand it, and whoever starts to understand it will enter a dense forest, from where the only exit will be to the swamp and where there is only one way out - they will move on and drown . So personally, I assume that the whole point here is in 4 and 5 decimal places. And now I’ll try, maybe I’ll get lucky - I don’t know...

 
Iurii Kuksov #:

I'm testing the advisor with my broker, it works fine. But when I submit it for review I get the following:

test for EURUSD, H1
no trading operations

It was described on this blog post (about how to fix) https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/686716,
and in this thread (where we are now) with mamy examples about how to fix it in the code.

General idea for this validation - look at the article: The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market

Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
  • 2017.08.07
  • www.mql5.com
If you're distributing some products for MetaTrader 4/5 via the Market, you probably know that a special "welcome" stage of automatic product validation has been added recently by MetaQuotes on the
 
Ryutaro Yumoto #:


In the sample of the CheckVolumeValue function,false is returned.

Therefore, it will be an error not to trade even once.

Instead, you should change the volume.

The correction example is as follows.


works. thank you. yumoto san. 

 
Stephen Reynolds:

I test me EA on my own broker it works okay. But when I send in for validation I get the following :

test on EURUSD,H1
there are no trading operations
test on NZDUSD,H1
there are no trading operations
test on GBPUSDcheck,M30
there are no trading operations
test on XAUUSDcheck,Daily
there are no trading operations

What does this mean?

I have the same issue. anyone can help? my bot only active for lower timeframe m1,m5,m15. Maybe it's never match conditions on higher timeframe. How to fix it?

 
Dinh Khanh Do #:

I have the same issue. anyone can help? my bot only active for lower timeframe m1,m5,m15. Maybe it's never match conditions on higher timeframe. How to fix it?

There was already some suggestions of readings in the above comments.

 
William Roeder #:
  1. Nobody here can "know how to correct" your issue, because there are no mind readers here, we can't see your broken code.
  2. You say there is no errors shown in the journal, but do you check for any? What are Function return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 forum and Common Errors in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles

Dear William Roeder,

I created a test EA with simple code to see if it could pass the test.
It turns out that even an EA with such simple code failed the test.

I've included the code. Please help me identify the error so the EA can pass the test.

Thank you in advance.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     Test_MT4.mq4 |
//|                                       Copyright 2026, Test26.com |
//|                                           https://www.Test26.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Test26.com"
#property link      "https://www.Test26.com"
#property version   "2.03"
#property strict
#define   EAName       "EA_Test_V2"
#property description   EAName
//---------------------------------------------------------
input int      Mgc   = 12345;//Magic Number
input double   Lots  = 0.01;
input double   TP    = 100;
input double   SL    = 100;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open Positions                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void open_pos(){
string myDes="";//------------------------- check lots -----
if(!CheckVolumeValue(Lots,myDes)){Print(myDes);   return;}
double mTP=TP,mSL=SL; if(_Digits==3 || _Digits==5){mTP=TP*10; mSL=SL*10;} 
//------------------------------------ BUY --------------
if(CheckMoneyForTrade(_Symbol,Lots,OP_BUY))
if(OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,3,Ask-mSL*_Point,Ask+mTP*_Point,"",Mgc,0,Lime)!=-1)
 Print("Order Sent");
//------------------------------------ SELL --------------
if(CheckMoneyForTrade(_Symbol,Lots,OP_SELL))
if(OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,3,Bid+mSL*_Point,Ask-mTP*_Point,"",Mgc,0,Red)!=-1)
 Print("Order Sent");}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate open positions                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int calc_positions(){
int buys=0,sells=0;
for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++) {
 if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) break; 
 if(OrderSymbol()!=_Symbol) continue;
 if(OrderMagicNumber()!=Mgc)  continue;
 if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)  buys++; 
 if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) sells++;
} return(buys+sells);}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check the correctness of the order volume                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckVolumeValue(double volume,string &description) {
//--- minimal allowed volume for trade operations
 double min_volume=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
 if(volume<min_volume) {
 description=StringFormat("Volume is less than the minimal allowed SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN=%.2f",min_volume);
 return(false); }
//--- maximal allowed volume of trade operations
 double max_volume=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
 if(volume>max_volume) {
 description=StringFormat("Volume is greater than the maximal allowed SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX=%.2f",max_volume);
 return(false); }
//--- get minimal step of volume changing
 double volume_step=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
 int ratio=(int)MathRound(volume/volume_step);
 if(MathAbs(ratio*volume_step-volume)>0.0000001) {
 description=StringFormat("Volume is not a multiple of the minimal step SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP=%.2f, the closest correct volume is %.2f",
 volume_step,ratio*volume_step);
 return(false); }
 description="Correct volume value";
 return(true); }
//------------------------------------------------
bool CheckMoneyForTrade(string symb, double lots,int type) {
 double free_margin=AccountFreeMarginCheck(symb,type, lots);
 //-- if there is not enough money
 if(free_margin<0) {
 string oper=(type==OP_BUY)? "Buy":"Sell";
 Print("Not enough money for ", oper," ",lots, " ", symb, " Error code=",GetLastError());
 return(false); }
 //--- checking successful
 return(true); } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(){
if(calc_positions()==0) open_pos();}//--- Opening Positions ---
//------------------------------------- Test26.com 19/06/2026 -----------------------------



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