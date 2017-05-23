Forex trailing stop error message
My cashmarket trailing stop applied to Forex is failing, sending this error code:
10036 - Invalid return code of the trade server
Anybody with some clue?
Thank you.
Daniel
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10036
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TRADE_RETCODE_POSITION_CLOSED
Position with the specified POSITION_IDENTIFIER has already been closed
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/errorswarnings/enum_trade_return_codes
- www.mql5.com
Daniel Arges:
My cashmarket trailing stop applied to Forex is failing,
Anybody with some clue?
|
|
10036
|
TRADE_RETCODE_POSITION_CLOSED
Position with the specified POSITION_IDENTIFIER has already been closed
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/errorswarnings/enum_trade_return_codes
Thanks. This info will help.
Hi everyone. I have just come across this thread in my search for a solution to the error code 10036. [The https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/errorswarnings/enum_trade_return_codes] referred to above points to error constants that will aid in understanding the errors output by the system, but it does not explain the reason for its occurrence in cases where one can see that there is an open order as in my case. The code below shows a snippet from my EA to open a long position. Opens an order, then modifies it for stop and profit target.
void open_long() { buy_placed=_trade.buy(_Symbol,lot_size()); if(buy_placed==true) { do(Sleep(100)); while(PositionSelect(_Symbol)==false); double open_price=position_open_price(_Symbol); Print("open price: ",open_price); double buy_stop=buy_stop_loss(_Symbol,StopLoss,open_price); if(buy_stop>0) adjust_below_stop_level(_Symbol,buy_stop); double buy_profit=buy_take_profit(_Symbol,TakeProfit,open_price); if(buy_profit>0) adjust_above_stop_level(_Symbol,buy_profit); if(buy_stop>0 || buy_profit>0) _trade.modify_market(_Symbol,buy_stop,buy_profit); } }
Due to the delay between order placement and response from the server, and the update of positions, I make use of the while statement. On running the back tester bar by bar, I can see the order opened by first line in above function, but the error code 10036 soon shows it's ugly head. As you can see in the log snippet below, there are no messages of the order being closed from its opening, confirmation and to the modification attempt.
2017.05.20 15:15:55.686 2017.01.02 09:15:00 exchange sell 0.53 EURUSD at 1.05214 (1.05214 / 1.05230 / 1.05214) 2017.05.20 15:15:55.686 2017.01.02 09:15:00 deal #2 sell 0.53 EURUSD at 1.05214 done (based on order #2) 2017.05.20 15:15:55.686 2017.01.02 09:15:00 deal performed [#2 sell 0.53 EURUSD at 1.05214] 2017.05.20 15:15:55.686 2017.01.02 09:15:00 order performed sell 0.53 at 1.05214 [#2 sell 0.53 EURUSD at 1.05214] 2017.05.20 15:15:55.688 2017.01.02 09:15:00 Open sell order #2: 10009 - Request is completed, Volume: 0.53, Price: 1.05214, Bid: 1.05214, Ask: 1.0523 2017.05.20 15:15:55.843 2017.01.02 09:15:00 failed modify #2 sell 0.53 EURUSD sl: 0.00000, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.05684, tp: 1.03694 [Position doesn't exist] 2017.05.20 15:15:55.843 2017.01.02 09:15:00 Alert: Modify position: Error 10036 - Invalid return code of the trade server 2017.05.20 15:15:55.843 2017.01.02 09:15:00 Modify position: 10036 - Invalid return code of the trade server, SL: 1.05684, TP: 1.03694, Bid: 1.05214, Ask: 1.0523, Stop Level: 0 2017.05.20 15:15:57.873 2017.01.02 11:05:00 failed modify #2 sell 0.53 EURUSD sl: 0.00000, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.05064, tp: 0.00000 [Position doesn't exist] 2017.05.20 15:15:57.873 2017.01.02 11:05:00 Order just closed: Error 10036 2017.05.20 15:15:57.873 2017.01.02 11:05:00 Break even stop: 10036 - Invalid return code of the trade server, SL: 1.05064, Bid: 0.0, Ask: 1.0478, Stop Level: 0 2017.05.20 15:15:57.873 2017.01.02 11:05:00 failed modify #2 sell 0.53 EURUSD sl: 0.00000, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.04910, tp: 0.00000 [Position doesn't exist] 2017.05.20 15:15:57.873 2017.01.02 11:05:00 Order already closed: Error 10036 2017.05.20 15:15:57.873 2017.01.02 11:05:00 Trailing stop: 10036 - Invalid return code of the trade server, Old SL: 0.0, New SL: 1.0491, Bid: 1.04767, Ask: 1.0478, Stop Level: 0 2017.05.20 15:15:57.969 2017.01.02 11:10:00 failed modify #2 sell 0.53 EURUSD sl: 0.00000, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.05064, tp: 0.00000 [Position doesn't exist]
I am sure as you can see, there is nowhere in the log where the order is closed, and as of this instance, I am looking at the backtest screen the order is most definitely still open. Please see the screen shot image;
I have gone round with this issue and I am just baffled. Where am I going wrong. As you can see,the error is systemic, since I cannot act on an order unless if I cannot find it. Here, it's leaving the position exposed without a stop or profit target. I can trail or anything related to order management. Please help!
- www.mql5.com
You are probably using an hedge account with a code done for netting account only.
Show all relevant code if you need help.
You are probably using an hedge account with a code done for netting account only.
Show all relevant code if you need help.
Thanks Alain for your response and advice. Attached are two files, MfsSARMAExpert.mq5 and supporting file MfsTrade.mqh. I have also just checked on whether the account is a hedging account, YES it is. So what does this mean, with regards to my problem please. Thanks
- 2016.03.21
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
Thanks Alain for your response and advice. Attached are two files, MfsSARMAExpert.mq5 and supporting file MfsTrade.mqh. I have also just checked on whether the account is a hedging account, YES it is. So what does this mean, with regards to my problem please. Thanks
On an hedge account, if you want to modify or close an existing position you always have to specify a ticket number.
Thanks for that Alain. I have been reading a few from here that have helped. Thanks once again.
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My cashmarket trailing stop applied to Forex is failing, sending this error code:
10036 - Invalid return code of the trade server
Anybody with some clue?
Thank you.
Daniel