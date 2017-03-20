how to set mt4 histories
Attach trading account histories to what?
To another account? not possible.
Attach trading account histories to what?
i want to attach my trading account historis to mql4 as signals, but i want to set it not from the beginning when it was opened, let say, i opened an account dec 2016, and i want to attach it just from jan 2017
thank you
i want to attach my trading account historis to mql4 as signals, but i want to set it not from the beginning when it was opened, let say, i opened an account dec 2016, and i want to attach it just from jan 2017
thank you
You can't do that. If you connect your account to MQL5 signal's database the whole history will be visible.
You can't do that. If you connect your account to MQL5 signal's database the whole history will be visible.
You want to cheat ?
Leave out the bad part??
You want to cheat ?
Leave out the bad part??
i do not mean want to cheat mate, please clear it, and also i have no idea to sell my signals to others, just want to review my position months per months not for all months , just think about it, i guess i have to go to FF.
Although you did say that before, so you can understand how it looks:
i want to attach my trading account historis to mql4 as signals, but i want to set it not from the beginning when it was opened, let say, i opened an account dec 2016, and i want to attach it just from jan 2017
thank you
If this is purely for you to "review my position months per months not for all months", just limit the history in the Terminal by right clicking:
Or link your MT4 account to one of many 3rd party analyzing tools (sorry, we can't post recommendations or links on the forum).
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hi, i am new here, i want to know something, how to attach trading account histories but not from beginning when it was opened
thank you very much