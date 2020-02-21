USD/JPY Analysis - page 90
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USD/JPY falls sharply and is reching new daily low close to 112.00 handle. On the four hour time frame the price is developing below the flat 200-day SMA. Idicators retreated, with the Momentum going to enter into negative territory falling straight from overbought readings and RSI is below its mid-line and showing downward extensiond. Breaking below the support at 111.65, will open doors for further decline towards 111.00.
USD/JPY enfoled strong recovery gains around mid-112.00s, but only a convincing break above 112.73 would bring continuation of the rally towards 113.20.
Still Bullish
I will give attention to support level at 110.9x/8x, 110.51 and 110.07