USD/JPY Analysis - page 90

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Hiiii everyone I'm new at trading currencies and I thought I'd find a system or a tab where I can get signals. I need help, desperately. 
 
kgosi_v:
Hiiii everyone I'm new at trading currencies and I thought I'd find a system or a tab where I can get signals. I need help, desperately. 

If you don't see the signals tab on your MT platform, contact your broker or find another one that offers signal copying.

 

USD/JPY falls sharply and is reching new daily low close to 112.00 handle. On the four hour time frame the price is developing below the flat 200-day SMA. Idicators retreated, with the Momentum going to enter into negative territory falling straight from overbought readings and RSI is below its mid-line and showing downward extensiond. Breaking below the support at 111.65, will open doors for further decline towards 111.00.

 
USD/JPY is about to retest the resistance at 112.70. I think, however, that we won't see a breakout today and any further developments will happen in the new trading week.
 

USD/JPY enfoled strong recovery gains around mid-112.00s, but only a convincing break above 112.73 would bring continuation of the rally towards 113.20.

 
The pair is consolidating, I'm expecting a further continuation on the upside if Usd/Jpy break above the immediate resistance at 112.73.
 

Still Bullish



 
It broke out above 112.00 as I thought it would and it continues moving north. In my opinion, next target is at 113.00.
 
Key breakdown at 111.9x.
I will give attention to support level at 110.9x/8x, 110.51 and 110.07
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