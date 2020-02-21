USD/JPY Analysis - page 98
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During the the majority of the day USD/JPY was trading within a relatively tight range around 113.20,but in the last hour the pair rose to its highest level in 10 days at 113.43., breaking above both the 50-day and 200-day SMAs. In addition Momentum is positive and the pair is trading alongside an uptrend channel. The 113.75 level holds USD/JPY down since mid-November and is a substantial resistance. The downside offers 113.00 level as support line and also holds the pair down since earlier November.
USD/JOY is technically neutral in the four hours chart with technical indicators having retreated from oversold readings but holding nearby, and the price developing above all of its moving averages. Beyond 114.05, the pair has room to extend its advance up to 114.54, October high, while bulls could give up only on a break below 113.20.
While the yen remains above 112.50, dips are good buying opportunities. Buyers are scattered from 113.20 down to 112.69
USD/JPY lost a handful of pips following the release of the FOMC minutes although lack of follow through and price clings at 113.45. The pair is currently trading in the 113.30 area and at risk of extending the slump, particularly on a break below the mentioned daily low of 113.20 that will dent bulls' determination.