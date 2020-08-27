GBP/USD forecast - page 91

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Big drop this week in the pound, i believe we have reached support and next week a move up can be expected.
 
The bearish momentum on the GBPUSD has been accelerating and the pair may continue lower, marking a possible bearish trend reversal in the midterm. For now, in the short term, the pair may try to retrace to the upside while the shot sellers take their profits.
 
The pair found some support around 1.3700, but the move to the downside may continue.
 
Wedge... Chart GBPUSD, H1, 2018.05.01 10:57 UTC, RoboForex (CY) Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
 
The pair broke out below 1.3600, the next target is likely around 1.3550.
 
The pair broke important support levels during last sessions. Currently is tarding slightly above the 1.36 handle but yet remains vunerable for further declines.
 
The pair found some support at 1.3580 but the move to the downside will probably continue.
 

The short-term technicals for GBP/USD are neutral to bearish. The pair is trying to bounce from the daily low but yet remains vulnerable below 1.3710.

 

Recap

GBPUSD breaks the March low at 1.3720/10 for a a sell signal targeting 1.3675/70, 1.3655 & 1.3615/10.

Daily Forecast - 02 May 2018

GBPUSD sell signal hits all targets as far as 1.3615/10 & hits a low of 1.3586 as I write. Now watch strong support at 1.3545/35 in oversold conditions.

There is no indication of a recovery but look for first resistance at 1.3660/70. Further gains target 1.3710/15 then a selling opportunity at 1.3765/75.


Day Trade Ideas USDJPY 5/2/2018


 
The British pound recorded a modest decline against the US dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair opened at 1.3613 and the price bounced from the first resistance at 1.3655. Eventually, the pound ended at 1.3571 and if the price went down, there could be a first support test at 1.3460.
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