GBP/USD forecast - page 91
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The short-term technicals for GBP/USD are neutral to bearish. The pair is trying to bounce from the daily low but yet remains vulnerable below 1.3710.
Recap
GBPUSD breaks the March low at 1.3720/10 for a a sell signal targeting 1.3675/70, 1.3655 & 1.3615/10.
Daily Forecast - 02 May 2018
GBPUSD sell signal hits all targets as far as 1.3615/10 & hits a low of 1.3586 as I write. Now watch strong support at 1.3545/35 in oversold conditions.
There is no indication of a recovery but look for first resistance at 1.3660/70. Further gains target 1.3710/15 then a selling opportunity at 1.3765/75.