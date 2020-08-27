GBP/USD forecast - page 97
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Buy Limit @ 1.3257 SL 1.3200 Take Profit @ 1.3352
GBP/USD again dipped below 1.3300 after short correction around 1.3380 today. Bears are eyeing 1.3230 area.
Buy Latentinterest Order: 1.3183
GBPUSD is moving higher today, let's see how the news release affects the pair.