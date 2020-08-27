GBP/USD forecast - page 97

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It found some support at 1.3200 but after the retracement the move to the downside will probably continue.
 
Elliottwave Analysis: GBPUSD, Long at spot

GBPUSD reached year-to-date new low at 1.3204.

According to my system, still have no buy signal yet.

However, Pound futures already reached long term control point at 1.3211.

Price also closed above a small wedge like base.

I suspect some USD selling pressure during the month-end rebalancing.

Go long against 1.3204 looks limited risk for now.

Will look to add long positions if price close above the upper band.

If the uptrend could resume, ideally no touch 1.3230 today.

GBPUSD Trade Idea: (spot 1.3285)

Buy @ Market SL @ 1.3200 Take Profit @ 1.3507

Intraday Trade Idea: 

Buy Limit @ 1.3257 SL 1.3200 Take Profit @ 1.3352

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GBP/USD again dipped below 1.3300 after short correction around 1.3380 today. Bears are eyeing 1.3230 area.

 
It's consolidating sideways for now, if it breaks out above 1.3350 it may reach 1.3420.
 
Intraday Elliottwave Analysis: GBPUSD, reduce exposure before NFP

GBPUSD was exactly rejected by the upper bands yesterday.

According to my system, still have no buy signal yet.

I already took some profit in the spike.

Now only keep 20% position opened, which is a total risk free trade.

1.3211 is still key support level, should it broken, directly bearish toward 1.3053/29 could not be ruled out.

We'll look to adjust it after NFP.

Intraday Trade Idea: (spot 1.3296)

Sell Latentinterest Order:  1.3445

Buy Latentinterest Order:  1.3183

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GBPUSD is moving higher today, let's see how the news release affects the pair.
 
Ari Goldman:
GBPUSD is moving higher today, let's see how the news release affects the pair.
The fundamentals pushed it even higher, next target is likely at 1.3400.
 
The Sterling could be mustering power for a rally, a correction is long due.
 
Elliottwave Analysis: GBPUSD, Add longs at 1.3296/1.3308

GBPUSD closed back above upper bands after NFP.

According to my system, medium trend still point down.

But on intraday chart, we see a potential inverse head-shoulder bottom formation.

From Elliottwave perspective, some upside correction toward 1.3481/1.3524 could not be ruled out.

We maintain the long position from 1.3285, will look to add on dips.

Directly break below 1.3211 will negative this view.

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GBP/Usd is trading slightly up before UK PMI figure, found immediate resistance at 1.3375. With the trade war tensions and political uncertainty, the momentum remains directionless.
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