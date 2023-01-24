Consecutive Candle Indicator
Hey guys! So i was looking for a "consecutive candle indicator" and i stumbles upon a post by sharingan9. Then Mladen helped him out and the indicators works perfect. The only thing is that i would like the indicator to have a custom input like 5 consecutive candles OR 7 consecutive candles. I would just like to know if anyone can help me modify this indicator to a custom amount of candles instead of only 2 or 3. Thank you in advance for your time. Below is the link to the indicator.
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Originally posted by sharingan9 View Post
Hey Mr. Tool Mladen and all. Is there any indicator that can alert me when 2 consecutive bullis or bearish candles for right when the second one starts to form? I have this 3_bar.ex4 indicator that does exactly what I want but it does it for third candle. I know you cant modify ex4 files but i just wanted you to see an example. Here is a picture of what it looks like Thanks alot in advance
EDIT: I found the 3 bar trend ride indicator mq4 on here. Can you change that to alert me when 2nd bullish or bearish candle in a row starts to form and it alerts before candle close? Thanks
Added an option (TwoInARow). If you set it to true, it will look for two bars in a row, otherwise it will works as before (3 in a row) : 3-in-a-row-trend_ride_mtf_alerts nmc 1.01.mq4
TriniTrader
Here is a version that allows any number of consecutive bars : 3-in-a-row-trend_ride_mtf_alerts nmc 1.02.mq4
Thanks alot mladen!!! Works like a charm. EXACTLY what i wanted. Thank you for always helping us!
TriniTrader
Here is a version that allows any number of consecutive bars :
Hi mladen, I wisk ask you if your indicator is OK when I put the option ARROW ON FIRST BAR TRUE.
As you can see in the chart attached there are many consecutive buy or sell arrows and not on first signal.
If I don't have well understood the logic, sorry to have bothered you.
Thanks in advance.
Hi mladen, I wisk ask you if your indicator is OK when I put the option ARROW ON FIRST BAR TRUE.
As you can see in the chart attached there are many consecutive buy or sell arrows and not on first signal.
If I don't have well understood the logic, sorry to have bothered you.
Thanks in advance.
That option works in mtf mode only, and yes, it is working OK
Is it possible to change this indicator so that it alerts when opposite candle appears after 3 consecutive bars? Example we have 3 green bars and then comes red bar, on this red bar there should be an arrow and alert.
TriniTrader
Here is a version that allows any number of consecutive bars : 3-in-a-row-trend_ride_mtf_alerts nmc 1.02.mq4
Hello Mladen!
Can you please fix the buffer? To send the buffer when the arrow appears. Because its send the buffer aways on the 3 bar, not in the choosed bar, the arrow appears on the right candle, but it send the buffer and alert on 3 bar.
Hello Mladen!
Can you please fix the buffer? To send the buffer when the arrow appears. Because its send the buffer aways on the 3 bar, not in the choosed bar, the arrow appears on the right candle, but it send the buffer and alert on 3 bar.
Hello Mladen!
Can you please fix the buffer? To send the buffer when the arrow appears. Because its send the buffer aways on the 3 bar, not in the choosed bar, the arrow appears on the right candle, but it send the buffer and alert on 3 bar.
Please can I have MT5 version of this indicator?
TriniTrader
Here is a version that allows any number of consecutive bars : 3-in-a-row-trend_ride_mtf_alerts nmc 1.02.mq4
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Hey guys! So i was looking for a "consecutive candle indicator" and i stumbles upon a post by sharingan9. Then Mladen helped him out and the indicators works perfect. The only thing is that i would like the indicator to have a custom input like 5 consecutive candles OR 7 consecutive candles. I would just like to know if anyone can help me modify this indicator to a custom amount of candles instead of only 2 or 3. Thank you in advance for your time. Below is the link to the indicator.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Originally posted by sharingan9 View Post
Hey Mr. Tool Mladen and all. Is there any indicator that can alert me when 2 consecutive bullis or bearish candles for right when the second one starts to form? I have this 3_bar.ex4 indicator that does exactly what I want but it does it for third candle. I know you cant modify ex4 files but i just wanted you to see an example. Here is a picture of what it looks like Thanks alot in advance
EDIT: I found the 3 bar trend ride indicator mq4 on here. Can you change that to alert me when 2nd bullish or bearish candle in a row starts to form and it alerts before candle close? Thanks
Added an option (TwoInARow). If you set it to true, it will look for two bars in a row, otherwise it will works as before (3 in a row) : 3-in-a-row-trend_ride_mtf_alerts nmc 1.01.mq4