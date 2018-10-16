Technical issues - page 2

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mladen:
It means that someone wants to be notified when you post something

Dearest MLADEN,

strange,some one and any one or i might say ,every one should track some one important personality, for example you and MRTOOLS,the centrifugal forces of the forum,it is clear like a bright day ,as all of you two can gave them some thing good for expected pleasant future life...... not to me.:)

regards

 

Dearest MLADEN,

again here with one new kind question.strange happening these days , here some one quoted me but i dont know in which thread,i searched all three pages in past of every thread that i mostly and daily visiting,but in vain,nothing i delete here and when check the user profile he was denied there.

Files:
1_6.png  35 kb
user_profile.png  167 kb
 
mntiwana:
Dearest MLADEN,

again here with one new kind question.strange happening these days , here some one quoted me but i dont know in which thread,i searched all three pages in past of every thread that i mostly and daily visiting,but in vain,nothing i delete here and when check the user profile he was denied there.

mntiwana

You can not see other users private data

And for that particular user membership was denied for breaking the rules of the forum - so nothing to see for that user

 

Site access is faster - or, am I wrong?

Something done?

 
seekers:
Site access is faster - or, am I wrong? Something done?

You are not wrong. The developers are working continuously and preparing more changes

 

Hello

I have a widget on my website as a signal provider  and notice that when I click on the subscribe button widget (to test it) my browser does not let me access the mql5.com site where people can sign up for my signals.  There is a error message as follows;

Your connection is not secure

The owner of mql5.com has configured their website improperly. To protect your information from being stolen, Firefox has not connected to this website.

This site uses HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) to specify that Firefox may only connect to it securely. As a result, it is not possible to add an exception for this certificate.

Can anyone please advise what I need to do to get mql5.com site to get this working again?

Thanks

Fritz
 
Fritz Gewerth:

Hello

I have a widget on my website as a signal provider  and notice that when I click on the subscribe button widget (to test it) my browser does not let me access the mql5.com site where people can sign up for my signals.  There is a error message as follows;

Your connection is not secure

The owner of mql5.com has configured their website improperly. To protect your information from being stolen, Firefox has not connected to this website.

This site uses HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) to specify that Firefox may only connect to it securely. As a result, it is not possible to add an exception for this certificate.

Can anyone please advise what I need to do to get mql5.com site to get this working again?

Thanks

Fritz

I have a widget too but on google blog. I am not signal provider so I installed "Metatrader 5 Top Signals" widget. I did it long time ago, and top 3 is changed on dynamic way which is good for my blog.

I checked now with Firefox - the connection is secure (I can access any of 3 top signals with no any issue):


I think - you need to check your website, or check the widget, or browser ...

[Deleted]  

Fritz Gewerth: I have a widget on my website as a signal provider  and notice that when I click on the subscribe button widget (to test it) my browser does not let me access the mql5.com site where people can sign up for my signals.  There is a error message as follows:

Your connection is not secure

The owner of mql5.com has configured their website improperly. To protect your information from being stolen, Firefox has not connected to this website.

This site uses HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) to specify that Firefox may only connect to it securely. As a result, it is not possible to add an exception for this certificate.

Can anyone please advise what I need to do to get mql5.com site to get this working again?


Clear out your browser's cache, as MQL5's certificate expired on the 8th of October and was replaced with a new certificate. Your browser is most certainly still using the old one in cache and has not yet updated it with the new one.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Getting error when commit to the storage, any idea how to fix it?

Fernando Carreiro, 2018.10.10 15:40

You may need to update your cache, as I was having that 2 days ago but all is fine now and the new certificate is loaded and it only expires on Monday, 07 January 2019.

Try clearing your browser cache and restarting it. Your ISP may also be caching it as well, so try a different ISP if at all possible.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I have a widget too but on google blog. I am not signal provider so I installed "Metatrader 5 Top Signals" widget. I did it long time ago, and top 3 is changed on dynamic way which is good for my blog.

I checked now with Firefox - the connection is secure (I can access any of 3 top signals with no any issue):


I think - you need to check your website, or check the widget, or browser ...

Hi Sergey. Looks like all working fine now. Thanks Fritz
 
Fernando Carreiro:


Clear out your browser's cache, as MQL5's certificate expired on the 8th of October and was replaced with a new certificate. Your browser is most certainly still using the old one in cache and has not yet updated it with the new one.

Hi Fernando. Looks like all working fine now. Thanks Fritz

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