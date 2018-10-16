Technical issues - page 2
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Dearest MLADEN,
strange,some one and any one or i might say ,every one should track some one important personality, for example you and MRTOOLS,the centrifugal forces of the forum,it is clear like a bright day ,as all of you two can gave them some thing good for expected pleasant future life...... not to me.:)
regards
Dearest MLADEN,
again here with one new kind question.strange happening these days , here some one quoted me but i dont know in which thread,i searched all three pages in past of every thread that i mostly and daily visiting,but in vain,nothing i delete here and when check the user profile he was denied there.
Dearest MLADEN,
again here with one new kind question.strange happening these days , here some one quoted me but i dont know in which thread,i searched all three pages in past of every thread that i mostly and daily visiting,but in vain,nothing i delete here and when check the user profile he was denied there.
mntiwana
You can not see other users private data
And for that particular user membership was denied for breaking the rules of the forum - so nothing to see for that user
Site access is faster - or, am I wrong?
Something done?
Site access is faster - or, am I wrong? Something done?
You are not wrong. The developers are working continuously and preparing more changes
Hello
I have a widget on my website as a signal provider and notice that when I click on the subscribe button widget (to test it) my browser does not let me access the mql5.com site where people can sign up for my signals. There is a error message as follows;
Your connection is not secure
The owner of mql5.com has configured their website improperly. To protect your information from being stolen, Firefox has not connected to this website.
This site uses HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) to specify that Firefox may only connect to it securely. As a result, it is not possible to add an exception for this certificate.
Can anyone please advise what I need to do to get mql5.com site to get this working again?
ThanksFritz
Hello
I have a widget on my website as a signal provider and notice that when I click on the subscribe button widget (to test it) my browser does not let me access the mql5.com site where people can sign up for my signals. There is a error message as follows;
Your connection is not secure
The owner of mql5.com has configured their website improperly. To protect your information from being stolen, Firefox has not connected to this website.
This site uses HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) to specify that Firefox may only connect to it securely. As a result, it is not possible to add an exception for this certificate.
Can anyone please advise what I need to do to get mql5.com site to get this working again?
ThanksFritz
I have a widget too but on google blog. I am not signal provider so I installed "Metatrader 5 Top Signals" widget. I did it long time ago, and top 3 is changed on dynamic way which is good for my blog.
I checked now with Firefox - the connection is secure (I can access any of 3 top signals with no any issue):
I think - you need to check your website, or check the widget, or browser ...
Fritz Gewerth: I have a widget on my website as a signal provider and notice that when I click on the subscribe button widget (to test it) my browser does not let me access the mql5.com site where people can sign up for my signals. There is a error message as follows:
Your connection is not secure
The owner of mql5.com has configured their website improperly. To protect your information from being stolen, Firefox has not connected to this website.
This site uses HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) to specify that Firefox may only connect to it securely. As a result, it is not possible to add an exception for this certificate.
Can anyone please advise what I need to do to get mql5.com site to get this working again?
Clear out your browser's cache, as MQL5's certificate expired on the 8th of October and was replaced with a new certificate. Your browser is most certainly still using the old one in cache and has not yet updated it with the new one.
I have a widget too but on google blog. I am not signal provider so I installed "Metatrader 5 Top Signals" widget. I did it long time ago, and top 3 is changed on dynamic way which is good for my blog.
I checked now with Firefox - the connection is secure (I can access any of 3 top signals with no any issue):
I think - you need to check your website, or check the widget, or browser ...
Clear out your browser's cache, as MQL5's certificate expired on the 8th of October and was replaced with a new certificate. Your browser is most certainly still using the old one in cache and has not yet updated it with the new one.
Hi Fernando. Looks like all working fine now. Thanks Fritz