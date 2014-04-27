Subscribing to a signal without connecting to a broker?
You mean - receive the signals to some device, and after that - you will use your broker's Metatrader to follow the signal by openning manual trades? I do not think it is possible ...
The signals are the following:
- signal provider is making the trades (using his broker)
- if you subscribe so the trades will be automatically openned on your broker's metatrader
- if signal provider and you are on same broker so it will be good especially if signal provider is making scalping etc (less delay, same quotes/price and so on).
If my platform is not opened, will any trade placed my signal provider be copied to my account when my account is not login?
If my platform is not opened, will any trade placed my signal provider be copied to my account when my account is not login?
How can it ? your MT4 has to be running and your account logged in . . .
MT4 ?
Of course ? oh yes, there is another lesser used Terminal . . . what's it called
What if I subscribe without Terminal? Do i still need to keep my trading terminal on before the signal can be copied? It is because i saw that option when i was subscribing. Did you know what I'm talking about? When you click subscribe, there will be a pop up information that says, launch Terminal or subscribe without terminal. Now if choose subscribe without terminal, do i still need to keep my trading platform running?
What if I subscribe without Terminal? Do i still need to keep my trading terminal on before the signal can be copied? It is because i saw that option when i was subscribing. Did you know what I'm talking about? When you click subscribe, there will be a pop up information that says, launch Terminal or subscribe without terminal. Now if choose subscribe without terminal, do i still need to keep my trading platform running?
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Hi all,
I'm wondering if anyone can shed some light on subscribing.
Can I sign up for a signal, but follow it manually with my own broker?
Many thanks!