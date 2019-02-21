REQ HA Offline Chart - page 23
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I have seen the heiken ashi generator offline, very good
I have some ideas here and I would like to know if it is possible for you to allow me access to the mq4 source code
If you give me the code I can test some ideas I have here
When I finish programming my expert advisor I can send you a copy for you to test along with the heiken ashi generator
Could you share with me so I can test some ideas?
I will send you my system after programming it along with the heiken ashi generator
For this to happen i need mq4 source code
I await an answer
Congratulations on the idea of the heiken ashi generator.
Hi mladen
I have seen the heiken ashi generator offline, very good
I have some ideas here and I would like to know if it is possible for you to allow me access to the mq4 source code
If you give me the code I can test some ideas I have here
When I finish programming my expert advisor I can send you a copy for you to test along with the heiken ashi generator
Could you share with me so I can test some ideas?
I will send you my system after programming it along with the heiken ashi generator
For this to happen i need mq4 source code
I await an answer
Congratulations on the idea of the heiken ashi generator.
If the mq4 file is not posted already, it will not be posted ...
Sorry
If the mq4 file is not posted already, it will not be posted ...
the idea is combine our systems in a new system, tks
ok, no problem
the idea is combine our systems in a new system, tks
Nothing stops you from that : it is an indicator that can be called like any other indicator and it has no limitations regarding that. I don't see any issue with using the ex4 file. What would the mq4 file change?
doubt: when the parameters os heiken generator is high, chart heiken and real price, have a big difference?
here still having between 200 and 300 pipettes, maybe 20 or 30 pips of difference
you have other version, new version for test?
Hi, I would like to try to generate the chart offline but I can not, could someone help me?
Hi, I would like to try to generate the chart offline but I can not, could someone help me?
Everything works just fine :
Use some of the latest versions posted at this same thread (I used one that I downloaded from this thread for that example)
but is it for mt4 or mt5?unfortunately I do not know how to generate the offline chart