REQ HA Offline Chart - page 23

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Hi mladen

I have seen the heiken ashi generator offline, very good
I have some ideas here and I would like to know if it is possible for you to allow me access to the mq4 source code
If you give me the code I can test some ideas I have here
When I finish programming my expert advisor I can send you a copy for you to test along with the heiken ashi generator
Could you share with me so I can test some ideas?
I will send you my system after programming it along with the heiken ashi generator
For this to happen i need mq4 source code
I await an answer
Congratulations on the idea of the heiken ashi generator.
 
TraderRodrigo:
Hi mladen

I have seen the heiken ashi generator offline, very good
I have some ideas here and I would like to know if it is possible for you to allow me access to the mq4 source code
If you give me the code I can test some ideas I have here
When I finish programming my expert advisor I can send you a copy for you to test along with the heiken ashi generator
Could you share with me so I can test some ideas?
I will send you my system after programming it along with the heiken ashi generator
For this to happen i need mq4 source code
I await an answer
Congratulations on the idea of the heiken ashi generator.
Sorry

If the mq4 file is not posted already, it will not be posted ...
 
mladen:
Sorry

If the mq4 file is not posted already, it will not be posted ...
ok, no problem

the idea is combine our systems in a new system, tks
 
TraderRodrigo:
ok, no problem

the idea is combine our systems in a new system, tks
Nothing stops you from that : it is an indicator that can be called like any other indicator and it has no limitations regarding that. I don't see any issue with using the ex4 file. What would the mq4 file change?
 
mladen:
Nothing stops you from that : it is an indicator that can be called like any other indicator and it has no limitations regarding that. I don't see any issue with using the ex4 file. What would the mq4 file change?
i need make a capture inside the code

doubt: when the parameters os heiken generator is high, chart heiken and real price, have a big difference?

here still having between 200 and 300 pipettes, maybe 20 or 30 pips of difference

you have other version, new version for test?
 

Hi, I would like to try to generate the chart offline but I can not, could someone help me?

 
Danieleipj:

Hi, I would like to try to generate the chart offline but I can not, could someone help me?

Everything works just fine :


Use some of the latest versions posted at this same thread (I used one that I downloaded from this thread for that example)

 

but is it for mt4 or mt5?

unfortunately I do not know how to generate the offline chart
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