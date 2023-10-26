MT4 account analysis by Magic Number

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Hi guys

I run several Ea's charts on my terminal.

Is there an indicator that can track each EA by magic number so i am able to see the performance of each EA individually and analyse their performance

Similar to this:


 
If you code one.
[Deleted]  
Don Calito:

Hi guys

I run several Ea's charts on my terminal.

Is there an indicator that can track each EA by magic number so i am able to see the performance of each EA individually and analyse their performance

Similar to this:


You could have each EA display its performance as an information panel. Better still, code the indicator.

[Deleted]  
Hi, did you try connect to Myfxbook?. Regards Greg 
 

Thanks guy , but i am not a coder.

And already tried myfxbook but its too limited.

I was looking for a paid indicator in the market for MT4 but surprisingly there is none.

 

Here is some free code in CodeBase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11786

But still you would need to adapt it to suit your needs.

COrdersCounter
COrdersCounter
  • www.mql5.com
The class COrdersCounter was developed for counting of the orders with different filters: by symbol of currency, Magic Number, either closed, either opened orders. Below is description of the public methods of this class. Method Description Parameters: magic - integer value of  Magic Number for for the filtering of the orders. When magic = 0...
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Here is some free code in CodeBase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11786

But still you would need to adapt it to suit your needs.

Thanks Marco vd Heijden, but i am not a coder  😪😪

 

Okay so in that case you can post a job in freelance to have your own indicator, custom made.

Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
I need EA which will be able to set TP1,TP2,TP3 ,TP4, and of course SL. I will need it for MT4 and MT5. Also EA need to move SL to BE+1 once hit TP1. Also option to move SL from BE+1 to TP1 when trade hit TP2. This need to be fully adjustable . so I can select which option I prefer. There need to be functionality to set how many % of position...
 
Don Calito:

Hi guys

I run several Ea's charts on my terminal.

Is there an indicator that can track each EA by magic number so i am able to see the performance of each EA individually and analyse their performance

Similar to this:

Hi Don,

How did you go with this? did you end up finding anything. If not mate up for splitting the cost on the dev?

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