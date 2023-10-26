MT4 account analysis by Magic Number
Hi guys
I run several Ea's charts on my terminal.
Is there an indicator that can track each EA by magic number so i am able to see the performance of each EA individually and analyse their performance
Similar to this:
You could have each EA display its performance as an information panel. Better still, code the indicator.
Thanks guy , but i am not a coder.
And already tried myfxbook but its too limited.
I was looking for a paid indicator in the market for MT4 but surprisingly there is none.
Here is some free code in CodeBase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11786
But still you would need to adapt it to suit your needs.
- www.mql5.com
Here is some free code in CodeBase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11786
But still you would need to adapt it to suit your needs.
Thanks Marco vd Heijden, but i am not a coder 😪😪
Okay so in that case you can post a job in freelance to have your own indicator, custom made.
- www.mql5.com
Hi guys
I run several Ea's charts on my terminal.
Is there an indicator that can track each EA by magic number so i am able to see the performance of each EA individually and analyse their performance
Similar to this:
Hi Don,
How did you go with this? did you end up finding anything. If not mate up for splitting the cost on the dev?
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Hi guys
I run several Ea's charts on my terminal.
Is there an indicator that can track each EA by magic number so i am able to see the performance of each EA individually and analyse their performance
Similar to this: