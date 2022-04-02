Eur/usd - page 561
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The single currency recorded a decrease against the US dollar on Monday. The session started at 1.1417 and the euro lost 54 pips. Daytime extreme values were reached at 1.1426 and 1.1354 respectively. If the euro continues to move down, we can expect a first support test at 1.1280.
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.1280; 1.1130; 1.0980;
Resistance: 1.1430; 1.1520.
EUR/USD was flirting with 1.13 level today. In the short-term the risk remains towards the downside, having indicators in negative territory.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD fell with a narrow range and closed near the low of the day, in addition the currency pair closed below Monday’s low, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.1558, other daily resistance at 1.1460, a Fibonacci extension at 1.1373 (resistance), the 10-day moving average at 1.1328 (support), other Fibonacci extension at 1.1291 (support) and a daily support at 1.1237.
Fed didn’r surpise the markets today and initially the US dollar retreated slightly. But later on moved higher and the EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1341.
EUR/JPY 7/6
Just like the last two trading days, the pair EUR / JPY constantly test the trendline hard at D1 and after each test is a very strong rally. Market sentiment will continue in the uptrend, but as a result we will have the fifth test. This suggests that the medium and long term uptrend is clear, but profit-taking pressure is pulling. Prices return to the original point.
The current uptrend is emerging and I also expect the price will soon rebound strongly today and tomorrow to quickly remove the revision of the trend line D1. Generally, the uptrend is considered the main trend of the day with a target of 128.70 - 128.80.
Resistance: 128.55 - 128.75 - 129.00
Support: 128.02 - 127.80 - 127.65
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially fell but found enough support near the 10 day moving average to reverse and closed near the high of the day, however the currency pair managed to close within Tuesday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bullish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.1558, other daily resistance at 1.1460, a Fibonacci extension at 1.1373 (resistance), the 10-day moving average at 1.1343 (support), other Fibonacci extension at 1.1291 (support) and a daily support at 1.1237.
The EUR/USD keeps advancing for second sraight session. ECB minutes today strengthen and single currency and the pair is seen closer to 1.14.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied with a wide range and closed near the high of the day, in addition managed to close above Wednesday’s range, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.1558, other daily resistance at 1.1460, a Fibonacci extension at 1.1373 (resistance), the 10-day moving average at 1.1366 (support), other Fibonacci extension at 1.1291 (support) and a daily support at 1.1237.
EUR/USD was close today to the yearly high, but retreated and is going to end the week lower, slightly below the 1.14 mark. The outlook remains bearish in the short term. Only if bulls could fight the critical resistance at 1.46, the pair will gain upward strength.