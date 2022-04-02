Eur/usd - page 560
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The single currency reported a modest decline against the US dollar on Monday. The currency pair opened at 1.1197 and ended only 16 pips lower. If the euro continues the downward movement, we can expect a test of the first support at 1.1130. Otherwise, upwards, the pair will focus on the resistance at 1.1280.
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.1130; 1.0980; 1.0815;
Resistance: 1.1280.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rose with a wide range and closed near the high of the day, in addition the currency pair closed above Monday’s high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a Fibonacci extension at 1.1373 (resistance), other Fibonacci extension at 1.1291 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1237, the 10-day moving average at 1.1190 (support), the 50-day moving average at 1.1129 (support), a daily support at 1.1097, swing high at 1.1021 (support) and a key level at 1.0970 (support).
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially fell but found enough support at 1.1291 to reverse and closed near the high of the day, in addition the currency pair managed to close above Tuesday’s range, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.1558, other daily resistance at 1.1460, a Fibonacci extension at 1.1373 (resistance), other Fibonacci extension at 1.1291 (support), a daily support at 1.1237, the 10-day moving average at 1.1208 (support).
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied again but this time with a narrow range and closed near the high of the day, in addition managed to close above Wednesday’s range, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.1558, other daily resistance at 1.1460, a Fibonacci extension at 1.1373 (support), other Fibonacci extension at 1.1291 (support), a daily support at 1.1237, the 10-day moving average at 1.1232 (support).
The euro fell against the US dollar on Friday. By the close of US trading, EUR/USD was trading at 1.1425, losing 0.14%. I believe that support is now at around 1.1170, Monday's low, and resistance is likely at 1.1445, Thursday's high.
On the last Friday’s session the EURUSD initially fell but found enough buying pressure to trim some of its losses however still closed in the red but near the high of the day, in addition the currency pair managed to within Thursday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bullish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.1558, other daily resistance at 1.1460, a Fibonacci extension at 1.1373 (support), other Fibonacci extension at 1.1291 (support), a daily support at 1.1237, the 10-day moving average at 1.1260 (support).
After the strong rally from last week, today the EUR/USD pair is seen in bearish mood. Ahead of ISM the pair fell to 1.1360. In case of breaking below 1.3658, next bears’ target will be 1.1280.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD fell with a wide range and closed near the low of the day, in addition the currency pair closed below Friday’s low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.1558, other daily resistance at 1.1460, a Fibonacci extension at 1.1373 (support), other Fibonacci extension at 1.1291 (support), a daily support at 1.1237, the 10-day moving average at 1.1308 (support).