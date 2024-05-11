Free Grid Trading, The New Grid EA - page 14

New comment
 
George Zakravsky:

I am looking for a good grid EA to trade. I have a proven system but can't find a professional grid EA. Can you direct me where I can get one.

Thank you

You can get one here.

https://www.mql5.com/en/job

Freelance service at MQL5.com
Freelance service at MQL5.com
  • www.mql5.com
hello i'm i need of a very good and accurate Bollinger Band breakout alert. all i need it to do is if it breaks out of the band at the top or bottom to let me know via alert on the computer and to my phone. Hello i have excel sheet and would like to transfer the data as indicator on MQL4 the work will very easy but i do not know how to make...
 
danielfppps:

Hello Everyone,

I have seen lately that many people have become interested in commercial grid trading systems, such as robominer. Since we seem to lack a general alternative free grid trading EA I decided to program a very short and efficient code that could be used to grid trade any range on any currency pair.The version right now works on four digit brokers only. Of course, this can also be used for long term ranges such as the EUR/CHF and the AUD/NZD. The expert has the following variables :

Lots = 0.1 ; Lot size Traded (advice is to use 0.01 for each 1000 USD traded)

max_trades = 10 ; maximum number of trades

grid_lines = 30 ; Number of lines on the grid

RangeMid = 1.5465 ; Median price of the grid (example for EUR/CHF)

grid_separation = 0.0100 ; Separation between grid lines (in currency points)

TP = 50 ; Take profit

The EA will open a trade on each grid line towards the median price but will only open one trade per grid line until a trade on a separate grid line is opened. That is, if grid line x is touched a trade is opened, if it is touched again, no trade is opened, however, if grid line x+1 is touched and then grid line x is touched again another trade is opened.

... etc, until the number equals grid_lines

+3*gridseparation (open short)

+2*gridseparation (open short)

+1*gridseparation (open short)

median price

-1*gridseparation (open long)

-2*gridseparation (open long)

-3*gridseparation (open long)

... etc, until the number equals grid_lines

This strategy gives good results in wide ranges on several currency pairs like the EUR/CHF or the AUD/NZD. However, this strategy must be used with great care. I attach an image of the 10 year backtest on the EUR/CHF as well as a picture of the trades made. Remember that this EA is NOT meant to be traded in a "set and forget way" but it is more meant to be used as a trading tool to help a trader gather profit from a range. The parameters can be modified to trade any range on any currency pair. The EA is not subject to one minute interpolation errors (due to the 50 pip TP) so backtesting should be reliable.

I hope you like it and modify it to fit all of your needs

Best Regards,

Daniel





Not bad for EURCHF with low spreads, in this case, it was 1.8 with 99.9% and one year.

 
dlinggar:

Thanks for sharing your EA.

I'll try on next week.....

danielfppps:

Hello Everyone,

I have seen lately that many people have become interested in commercial grid trading systems, such as robominer. Since we seem to lack a general alternative free grid trading EA I decided to program a very short and efficient code that could be used to grid trade any range on any currency pair.The version right now works on four digit brokers only. Of course, this can also be used for long term ranges such as the EUR/CHF and the AUD/NZD. The expert has the following variables :

Lots = 0.1 ; Lot size Traded (advice is to use 0.01 for each 1000 USD traded)

max_trades = 10 ; maximum number of trades

grid_lines = 30 ; Number of lines on the grid

RangeMid = 1.5465 ; Median price of the grid (example for EUR/CHF)

grid_separation = 0.0100 ; Separation between grid lines (in currency points)

TP = 50 ; Take profit

The EA will open a trade on each grid line towards the median price but will only open one trade per grid line until a trade on a separate grid line is opened. That is, if grid line x is touched a trade is opened, if it is touched again, no trade is opened, however, if grid line x+1 is touched and then grid line x is touched again another trade is opened.

... etc, until the number equals grid_lines

+3*gridseparation (open short)

+2*gridseparation (open short)

+1*gridseparation (open short)

median price

-1*gridseparation (open long)

-2*gridseparation (open long)

-3*gridseparation (open long)

... etc, until the number equals grid_lines

This strategy gives good results in wide ranges on several currency pairs like the EUR/CHF or the AUD/NZD. However, this strategy must be used with great care. I attach an image of the 10 year backtest on the EUR/CHF as well as a picture of the trades made. Remember that this EA is NOT meant to be traded in a "set and forget way" but it is more meant to be used as a trading tool to help a trader gather profit from a range. The parameters can be modified to trade any range on any currency pair. The EA is not subject to one minute interpolation errors (due to the 50 pip TP) so backtesting should be reliable.

I hope you like it and modify it to fit all of your needs

Best Regards,

Daniel

Hello Danial

Where can I find this EA file please?


Thank You


 

  • JLPi Grid EA - the thread (EA should be improved/fixed for new Metatrader build). 
  • GRIDMacd With trailling  - the thread (EA should be improved/fixed for new Metatrader build).

 

Hi! You still use this EA ? :D

 
HI IS THIS AVAILABLE ON MT5
1...7891011121314
New comment