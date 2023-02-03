#MarketPrice indikator - page 5
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Hallo aress, you can send your indicator by pm me.
Hei ServerUang,
Could you please update your MarketPrice_v1_4 indicator, for JPY pair the info doesn't show correctly.
thanks.
Hei ServerUang,
Could you please update your MarketPrice_v1_4 indicator, for JPY pair the info doesn't show correctly.
thanks.
Try it now
Try it now
Hi mladen,
I think there's problem with the spread info for JPY cross pair. For the normal 5 digit currency pair it is ok.
Hi mladen,
I think there's problem with the spread info for JPY cross pair. For the normal 5 digit currency pair it is ok.
Thank you for sharing the code. Nice one.
This indicator still working good on MT4 latest build. Great to have small tool for a quick assessment.