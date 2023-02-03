#MarketPrice indikator - page 5

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Hallo aress, you can send your indicator by pm me.

 

Hei ServerUang,

Could you please update your MarketPrice_v1_4 indicator, for JPY pair the info doesn't show correctly.

thanks.



 
Roberttrader:

Hei ServerUang,

Could you please update your MarketPrice_v1_4 indicator, for JPY pair the info doesn't show correctly.

thanks.



Try it now

Files:
marketprice__v1_4_1.mq4  31 kb
 
mladen:

Try it now

Hi mladen,

I think there's problem with the spread info for JPY cross pair. For the normal 5 digit currency pair it is ok.



 
Roberttrader:

Hi mladen,

I think there's problem with the spread info for JPY cross pair. For the normal 5 digit currency pair it is ok.

ATTENTION: Video should be reuploaded

I did not change that - it is done as it was in the original
 
matfx #:

Thank you for sharing the code. Nice one.

This indicator still working good on MT4 latest build. Great to have small tool for a quick assessment.


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