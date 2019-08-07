Why does my indicator line flies away?
Most likely you are using old version of MovingAverages.mqh. Arguments count of function LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer have been changed so new version have to show you this error.
Try to download new version of MovingAverages.mqh, fix all errors and warning and try again.
Most likely you are using old version of MovingAverages.mqh. Arguments count of function LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer have been changed so new version have to show you this error.
Try to download new version of MovingAverages.mqh, fix all errors and warning and try again.
You thought right! My indicator works properly with the new version of MovingAverages.mqh.
Thank you very much alexvd!
I have the same problem.
For the next ticks, lwma is not calculated. I tried to change for the newest MovingAverages.mql but nothing was change.
An idea ?
I have the same problem.
For the next ticks, lwma is not calculated. I tried to change for the newest MovingAverages.mql but nothing was change.
An idea ?
Are you sure that you are using function LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer correctly? Please look at source code of CHO indicator as an example.
Hello,
I think I use it correctly (But I am not sure).
So I rewrite it, and my own function works, however it is not still optimized.
There are 2 cycles "For" overlapped, but It is not really a problem because the first make only one cycle between prev_calculated and rates_total in the majority of cases.
When I have try to optimized it, I have had the same problem.
... .... LWMA (prev_calculated-1, rates_total-1, (int)myPERIOD, entry_Buffer, exit_Buffer); .... .. . //############################################################################################################################################# int LWMA (int firstIndex, const int lastIndex, const int MMPperiode, const double& entryArray[], double& exitArray[]) { if (firstIndex < MMPperiode-1) { // Met à 0.0 les membres dont la période est trop grande for (int i = 0; i < MMPperiode-1; i++) {exitArray[i] = 0.0;} // pour pouvoir commencer les calcules des moyennes. firstIndex = MMPperiode-1; // } // for (int index = firstIndex; index <= lastIndex; index++) { // Calcule les moyennes mobiles pondérées entre les index [firstIndex, lastIndex] (inclus) // double Denominateur = 0; // double Numerateur = 0; // int ii = 0; // for (int i = index; i > index-MMPperiode; i--) { // Denominateur += (MMPperiode-ii); // Numerateur += entryArray[i]*(MMPperiode-ii); // ii++; // } // exitArray[index] = Numerateur/Denominateur; // } // return (0); } //#############################################################################################################################################
int LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,const int begin, //const int period,const double& price[],double& buffer[],int &weightsum) { // <--- Change const int period,const double& price[],double& buffer[]) { // <--- Change int i,limit; double sum; int weightsum = period*(period+1)/2; // <-------------------------- Change //--- check for data if(period<=1 || rates_total-begin<period) return(0); //--- save as_series flags bool as_series_price=ArrayGetAsSeries(price); bool as_series_buffer=ArrayGetAsSeries(buffer); if(as_series_price) ArraySetAsSeries(price,false); if(as_series_buffer) ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,false); //--- first calculation or number of bars was changed if(prev_calculated==0) { // weightsum=0; // <--------------------------- Change limit=period+begin; //--- set empty value for first bars for(i=0;i<limit;i++) buffer[i]=0.0; //--- calculate first visible value double firstValue=0; for(i=begin;i<limit;i++) { int k=i-begin+1; // weightsum+=k; // <------------------------- Change firstValue+=k*price[i]; } firstValue/=(double) weightsum; buffer[limit-1]=firstValue; } else { limit=prev_calculated-1; } //--- main loop for(i=limit;i<rates_total;i++) { sum=0; for(int j=0;j<period;j++) sum+=(period-j)*price[i-j]; buffer[i]=sum/weightsum; } //--- restore as_series flags if(as_series_price) ArraySetAsSeries(price,true); if(as_series_buffer) ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,true); //--- return(rates_total); }
Now that works...
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Hi Coders!
I'm working on a simple indicator based on two WMA.
When I attach the indicator to the chart, it is drawn well. Don't know why, but after new bars - sometimes at new ticks - my indicator line flies away as you can see the below picture.
At the new bars the WMA-1 buffer get false data. In the picture, it's 2.404973. That's why the MyMA get false data too.
The code of the indicator:
Where did I take mistake? How can I make it works well?
Thank you.
Relative