Waddah Attar Explosion Indicator - page 17
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
good luck
good luck
I tested this indicator for more than thousand it worked perfectly with strategy.
But if possibles can some one make ,Push Notification or Send Email option when the Moving Average (Under Sensitivity option ) when the Histogram bar reached or touched the MV . It will save a lot of trader time
I design this indicator to work on M30as very good
I´d like to know if today exist any update to this indicator?
Hi - does anyone have an example of where they read a value of this programmatically and pull the current Value or uses this as part of their trading strat in code programmatically in some other way? I looked at the code and I can see the design but I cannot see how you get the value returned anywhere?
I'm trying to combine it with other indis in an EA but struggling to pull a bars 'value' out...
Many thanks
Hi - does anyone have an example of where they read a value of this programmatically and pull the current Value or uses this as part of their trading strat in code programmatically in some other way? I looked at the code and I can see the design but I cannot see how you get the value returned anywhere?
I'm trying to combine it with other indis in an EA but struggling to pull a bars 'value' out...
Many thanks
Well, don't know if this helps but I tried the code below to get a read of the iCustom values of the indicator...
You can see from the printout and screenshot bars 5,6,7 are a change in direction, according to the indicator, at least! From there you can just use Low[y] etc to get any bar values you need?