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Gawdd, will this 'indicator' (for want of a more polite term..) ever die!!!
I'm probably wasting my time but here goes - below is the actual code from the super_signals_v2.mq4 indicator:
for (i=limit;i>=0;i--) {
hhb = Highest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,dist,i-dist/2);
llb = Lowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,dist,i-dist/2);
'dist' is the lookback period, the default is 24. 'i' is the current bar - 'now' if you will. So when you are trading 'i' will equal zero. OK, this code is saying 'calculate the highest and lowest values from 'now' - 24 / 2 bars'. The problem is that minus sign in 'i - dist / 2'. Remember, 'i' = 0, i + 1 is one bar in the past, i + 2 is 2 bars in the past etc. But this code is subtracting bars form 'i', not adding them. It is in effect LOOKING AT FUTURE BARS!!! - which works fine on historic bars but not at all when trading live.......What's annoying is that many programmers better than I have pointed this out several times already but people just don't seem to want to believe it, preferring to rely on the bogus arrows in the historic data...........
Just make the EA first, don't worry about the signals repaint the past or whatever. I will show u the result later.
Oh, cool. Didn't realize others wanted an EA for this as well. I just want to test it so in my mind I can put it to rest. Even the coder Beluck told me it was a joke but just want to try an EA myself.
Thanks
Oh, cool. Didn't realize others wanted an EA for this as well. I just want to test it so in my mind I can put it to rest. Even the coder Beluck told me it was a joke but just want to try an EA myself. Thanks
Many people wanted. Not two even. More.
That's why I posted something here and asked Igorad as well to evaluate.
BTW, it is necessary to have the rules. Besides this indicator is having very bad reputation and to say seriously it is not easy to code even if you all develop the trading system. It is not like "nobody wanted". Some people tried already.
I do not think that somebody will code just alone supertrend onto EA. Trading system based on it - may be, but I am not sure exactly.
Beluck created this indicator as a joke so i think he only can "convert" this joke onto reality.
Many people wanted. Not two even. More.
That's why I posted something here and asked Igorad as well to evaluate.
BTW, it is necessary to have the rules. Besides this indicator is having very bad reputation and to say seriously it is not easy to code even if you all develop the trading system. It is not like "nobody wanted". Some people tried already.
I do not think that somebody will code just alone supertrend onto EA. Trading system based on it - may be, but I am not sure exactly.Beluck created this indicator as a joke so i think he only can "convert" this joke onto reality.
I still need the super_signals EA
I will try to make this jokes became a reality
This is the super signals indicator. Hoping somebody will make an EA for it
This is the super signals indicator. Hoping somebody will make an EA for it
The one you posted is the original one. This one v2 attached is the one that works correctly and the one NewDigital posted tests about earlier is a newer modified one v2.1 but does not work good, it got messed up.
The one you posted is the original one. This one v2 attached is the one that works correctly and the one NewDigital posted tests about earlier is a newer modified one v2.1 but does not work good, it got messed up.
Thanks , currently I'm using the version I posted and it was a good damn indicator. I don't know this indicator really a jokes indicator. But I knew this indicator repaint the past because I'm using it until now.
I will find other programmer to create the EA if nobody in here wants to make it because many people in here said it was a jokes indicator even the creator, maybe the calculation is craps or whatever unusual.
It have magic within the indicator?
Some indicator gives a good results with certain people and give a bad results to certain people. Depends on how the user used it. Even a goods indicator can turn out disaster if the user didn't know how to used it.
I think this indicator works best on H1
Zigzag indicator.
It is the filter. Current signal is not valid and may be re-painted. Previous signal is valid only. Some people are using zigzag indicator together with other indicators.
It is from the book: "Technical Analysis from A to Z" by S.B. Achelis:
The Zig Zag indicator is used primarily to help you see changes by punctuating the most significant reversals.
It is very important to understand that the last "leg" displayed in a Zig Zag chart can change based on changes in the underlying plot (e.g., prices). This is the only indicator in this book where a change in the security's price can change a previous value of the indicator. Since the Zig Zag indicator can adjust its values based on subsequent changes in the underlying plot, it has perfect hindsight into what prices have done. Please don't try to create a trading system based on the Zig Zag indicator--its hindsight is much better than its foresight!
In addition to identifying significant prices reversals, the Zig Zag indicator is also useful when doing Elliot Wave counts.For additional information on the Zig Zag indicator, refer to Filtered Waves by Arthur Merrill.
From the same book about Elliot Wave counts:
The underlying forces behind the Elliott Wave Theory are of building up and tearing down. The basic concepts of the Elliott Wave Theory are listed below.
Action is followed by reaction.
There are five waves in the direction of the main trend followed by three corrective waves (a "5-3" move).
A 5-3 move completes a cycle. This 5-3 move then becomes two subdivisions of the next higher 5-3 wave.
The underlying 5-3 pattern remains constant, though the time span of each may vary.The basic pattern is made up of eight waves (five up and three down) which are labeled 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, a, b, and c on the following chart.
Filtered Waves by Arthur Merrill is the following: Merrill, Arthur. Filtered Waves--Basic Theory. Chappaqua, NY: The Analysis Press, 1977. (Available from Technical Trends, P.O. Box 792, Wilton, CT 06897).
How (and why) zigzag indicator was coded is here. The other links are here.
That is why it was so difficult to create EA (Goldwarrior and other warriors) from zigzag indicator.
Well.
Now about Super Trend indicator.
Please look at the image. I attached super trend indicator to the chart yesterday. It is indicaor which somebody mentioned as most good one.
I marked all the arrows.
And arrow which was placed 4 hour ago was disappeared. M30 timeframe. It was yesterday. And it was previous arrow! Not current as in zigzag.
In zigzag indicator the previous signal is valid. In Super Signal indicator no any signals are valid: current signal is not valid and previous signal is not valid as well. Abnd the signal which was placed 4 hour ago is not valid as well.
Beluck is very good coder with very long service of coding.
Just imagine that you are coder. Coder is coding.
One day coding, 2nd day coding, one year coding, 10 years coding.
Just coding.
Very very boring. Monotony.
And sometimes the coders are joking.
So this Super Trend idicator is a joke.