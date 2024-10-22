SimpleDailyRangeBreakExpert - page 31

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mladen:

gatowman

Can you explain a bit more what does "In Active trades can only integers and half figures as TP or SL" exactly mean?

Hello,

TP9500 = ok TP 9500,25 is wrong, the same for SL

regards

 
gatowman:

Hello,

TP9500 = ok TP 9500,25 is wrong, the same for SL

regards

gatowman

That EA does not have SL as input (it is using stop percent combined with range) and is not limited to integer values when applying stop loses to newly opened orders. The same for take profits (except that take profit is entered as points in parameter, not as %)

 
mladen:

gatowman

That EA does not have SL as input (it is using stop percent combined with range) and is not limited to integer values when applying stop loses to newly opened orders. The same for take profits (except that take profit is entered as points in parameter, not as %)

Yes, this is what i meen:) Also a Time at close Order, is what i miss, but i dont can fix that Problem

Can you fix it, pls?

Regards gatowman

 
gatowman:

Yes, this is what i meen:) Also a Time at close Order, is what i miss, but i dont can fix that Problem

Can you fix it, pls?

Regards gatowman

How do you want to use the time to close an order?

 

Creating an MQL5 Expert Advisor Based on the Daily Range Breakout Strategy

Creating an MQL5 Expert Advisor Based on the Daily Range Breakout Strategy

In this article, we will explore how to create an Expert Advisor (EA) in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) based on the Daily Range Breakout strategy. As traders continuously seek effective automated trading solutions, the Daily Range Breakout strategy offers a systematic approach that capitalizes on price movements beyond a defined range, making it an attractive option for Forex traders in MetaTrader 5.
Creating an MQL5 Expert Advisor Based on the Daily Range Breakout Strategy
Creating an MQL5 Expert Advisor Based on the Daily Range Breakout Strategy
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we create an MQL5 Expert Advisor based on the Daily Range Breakout strategy. We cover the strategy’s key concepts, design the EA blueprint, and implement the breakout logic in MQL5. In the end, we explore techniques for backtesting and optimizing the EA to maximize its effectiveness.
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