SimpleDailyRangeBreakExpert - page 31
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gatowmanCan you explain a bit more what does "In Active trades can only integers and half figures as TP or SL" exactly mean?
Hello,
TP9500 = ok TP 9500,25 is wrong, the same for SL
regards
Hello,
TP9500 = ok TP 9500,25 is wrong, the same for SL
regards
gatowman
That EA does not have SL as input (it is using stop percent combined with range) and is not limited to integer values when applying stop loses to newly opened orders. The same for take profits (except that take profit is entered as points in parameter, not as %)
gatowmanThat EA does not have SL as input (it is using stop percent combined with range) and is not limited to integer values when applying stop loses to newly opened orders. The same for take profits (except that take profit is entered as points in parameter, not as %)
Yes, this is what i meen:) Also a Time at close Order, is what i miss, but i dont can fix that Problem
Can you fix it, pls?
Regards gatowman
Yes, this is what i meen:) Also a Time at close Order, is what i miss, but i dont can fix that Problem
Can you fix it, pls?Regards gatowman
How do you want to use the time to close an order?
Creating an MQL5 Expert Advisor Based on the Daily Range Breakout Strategy