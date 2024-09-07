The Moving Average Channel - page 5

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DadeM:
GBPUSD simulation on 2 months gave me 89$ profit against 328$ loss ... Is it just me?

Moving average channel systems usually should be traded on a high time frames (those are trending systems)

 

Mmm I might have left it to H1 (which was set for a different type of EAs I have been testing).

Trying a couple of runs (one short term at "Full Tick") at M1 (and maybe M5) and see what comes out

 
DadeM:
Mmm I might have left it to H1 (which was set for a different type of EAs I have been testing). Trying a couple of runs (one short term at "Full Tick") at M1 (and maybe M5) and see what comes out

What would be a "full tick" mode?

 
hermes:
I have an idea about the Primo's indicator Pet-D. It shouldn't be a problem for Mladen and mrtools to recreate the indicator on these parameters:

BUY

1/ Price must close above 50SMA

2/ Bar must close in upper 25% of its length

3/ Price is rising from below above 50 line or it is already there on RSI (5)

SELL

1/ Price must close below 50SMA

2/ Bar must close in bottom 25% of its length

3/ Price is falling from above below 50 line or it is already there on RSI (5)

If those conditions agree green/red arrow appears below/above the setup bar.

We would add the Velocity indicator on chart or if it is possible put the velocity coding directly to the indicator. I am not a coder or programmer, therefore no idea if it is possible to combine in one indicator.

The RSI(5) could be omitted if difficult to code. The Pet-D is momentum bars indicator painting the bars red or green according to the momentum similar to the Velocity indy. They want $1.495 on special, regular $1.995 for the Pet-D!

Thanks Hermes

I've been wanting to have someone code this for a while! Is there anybody here who would do it?

 

Those 3 conditions will almost never happen at the same time

 
nbtrading:
What would be a "full tick" mode?

Probably the "every tick" testing mode in a back test

 

Why you don't try modified Bollinger Bands channel instead? Trade when price breaks through channel. Settings 0.377 (Fibs)

Cheers Hermes

 
What is the name of the strategy, where can I download it?
Files:
ma_channel_a1l.jpg  100 kb
 
Ivan Cev #:
What is the name of the strategy, where can I download it?

There are many indicators related to MA Levels trading system, for example: MA Levels indicator (attached) -

MA Levels

MA Levels

Files:
MA_Levels.mq5  23 kb
 

..and there is MACD Levels indicator (attached) - this is all those two indicators all together, and it is very similar to your screenshot on post -

MACD Level

The Moving Average Channel
The Moving Average Channel
  • 2015.02.19
  • www.mql5.com
Is it possible to program buy/sell signal based on the following? Very simple but solid method (Similar to Nina's CatFx50)... http://www...
Files:
MACD_Levels.mq5  14 kb
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