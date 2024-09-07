The Moving Average Channel - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
GBPUSD simulation on 2 months gave me 89$ profit against 328$ loss ... Is it just me?
Moving average channel systems usually should be traded on a high time frames (those are trending systems)
Mmm I might have left it to H1 (which was set for a different type of EAs I have been testing).
Trying a couple of runs (one short term at "Full Tick") at M1 (and maybe M5) and see what comes out
Mmm I might have left it to H1 (which was set for a different type of EAs I have been testing). Trying a couple of runs (one short term at "Full Tick") at M1 (and maybe M5) and see what comes out
What would be a "full tick" mode?
I have an idea about the Primo's indicator Pet-D. It shouldn't be a problem for Mladen and mrtools to recreate the indicator on these parameters:
BUY
1/ Price must close above 50SMA
2/ Bar must close in upper 25% of its length
3/ Price is rising from below above 50 line or it is already there on RSI (5)
SELL
1/ Price must close below 50SMA
2/ Bar must close in bottom 25% of its length
3/ Price is falling from above below 50 line or it is already there on RSI (5)
If those conditions agree green/red arrow appears below/above the setup bar.
We would add the Velocity indicator on chart or if it is possible put the velocity coding directly to the indicator. I am not a coder or programmer, therefore no idea if it is possible to combine in one indicator.
The RSI(5) could be omitted if difficult to code. The Pet-D is momentum bars indicator painting the bars red or green according to the momentum similar to the Velocity indy. They want $1.495 on special, regular $1.995 for the Pet-D!Thanks Hermes
I've been wanting to have someone code this for a while! Is there anybody here who would do it?
Those 3 conditions will almost never happen at the same time
What would be a "full tick" mode?
Probably the "every tick" testing mode in a back test
Why you don't try modified Bollinger Bands channel instead? Trade when price breaks through channel. Settings 0.377 (Fibs)
Cheers Hermes
What is the name of the strategy, where can I download it?
There are many indicators related to MA Levels trading system, for example: MA Levels indicator (attached) -
..and there is MACD Levels indicator (attached) - this is all those two indicators all together, and it is very similar to your screenshot on post #48 -