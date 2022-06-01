'Close all'/'Open' tools - page 60
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on the mt5 terminal, I need two script or Ea which can close all 'buy trade' only and 'sell trade' only in the current symbol
Close All at New Bar - expert for MetaTrader 5
Group transfer Stop loss - script for MetaTrader 5