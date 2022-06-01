'Close all'/'Open' tools - page 60

New comment
 
thanks, it's really helpful on mt4 trading.
on the mt5 terminal, I need two script or Ea which can close all 'buy trade'  only  and 'sell trade'  only  in the current symbol 
 

Close All at New Bar - expert for MetaTrader 5

At the beginning of each bar (timeframe of a bar is set in ' Timeframe new bar ') the EA closes all positions opened in the terminal. That is, there is no filter by symbol name and there is no filter by Magic.
 

Group transfer Stop loss - script for MetaTrader 5

Group transfer Stop loss - script for MetaTrader 5

Group transfer Stop loss - script for MetaTrader 5

Group transfer Stop loss - script for MetaTrader 5

Works on all positions on the current symbol. You set the stop loss price and the script moves the stop loss for all positions.
My comment: do not forget to swtich Algo Trading to be ON in Metatrader 5.
Group transfer Stop loss
Group transfer Stop loss
  • www.mql5.com
The script (not an Expert Advisor) sets and moves the Stop Loss for all positions on the current symbol to the specified price
1...5354555657585960
New comment