Ichimoku
The 3rd day already. I think something wrong with this EA. It should be improved and converted to MT4 I think.
See the picture and statement.
yes BIG SL and TS is not good also not D1
I do not know. You may look on the code. It is mt3.
It is written in russian language that this EA is realizing the one trend algorithm to open the position and that this EA for eur d1 only. I backtested and it seems the big T/P and S/L is nothing affected. The orders are closed on some different algorithm.
For example, for the long positions it is written that "TS<KS and CHS<C[KsP] and Bid<=SSA"
and for short - "TS>KS and CHS>C[KsP] and Bid>=SSA"
KS is Kijun Sen.
Do you understand Japaniese? I do not. Not yet. It is difficult for me now because I did not study it. I've never traded using Kijun Sen, Tenkan Sen, Senkou etc.
Well. Tomorrow I will try to find the right indicator for this EA just to see what is going on with this.
Well. Please find my last statement on this Ishimoku EA (for mt3) and I stoped testing this untill everything will be clear.
I need little more information about it to have some idea for the improvement.
:confused:
I found some information that unfortunately this EA is working for uptrend only. For downtrend the EA is eating your deposit. Need to be improved.
It is fully corresponded with my statement.
We will try to describe something about Ishimoku on https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172986
It was something about one of the Ishimoku EA for MT3.
Now we have a lot of Ichimoku EAs for MT3 and for MT4 as well.
They look very good in backtesting.
I will try one.
Ichimoku5
I am testing Ichimoku5 EA (see in download area).
It is very good expert.
Thanks Foreverold.
I am using default settings, gbp, eur and chf on h4 timeframe.
But problem is that this EA is trading all the time without any interruption.
For example,
- buy on gbp at 08:20, exit at 10:49 with 25.90 p in profit then
- at 10:49 (in the same time with close the order) open gbp buy once again and close at 12:07 with minus 28.70 p
- and at 12:08 open an other buy on gbp with 5 p in profit.
I think I should not be like this.
It should be opened at 8:20 with 25:90 p in profit only and wait for an other signal to open. But seems this EA is using the same signal to open the several orders (one after an other one).
Yes, I think it's a good ea in long term.
If you want to take profit soon ... I think this strategy will kill you.
Any way, seems very good ea.
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I started to test this EA yesterday in the morning. See the picture.
Now is the second day already. I use eur d1 on default settings.
You may find this EA in download area for mt3.